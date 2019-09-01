Alector Inc. (ALEC) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Contrasting side by side

Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 19 39.18 N/A -0.40 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 372.29 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

7.9 and 7.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alector Inc. Its rival AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. Alector Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Alector Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 64.03% for Alector Inc. with average target price of $27.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.1% of Alector Inc. shares and 57.7% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9%

For the past year Alector Inc. was less bullish than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.