Alector Inc. (ALEC) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Contrasting side by side

Both Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alector Inc.
|19
|46.52
|N/A
|-0.40
|0.00
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.17
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Alector Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alector Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 59.1% of Alector Inc. shares and 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares. Alector Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.1%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alector Inc.
|6.24%
|11.86%
|7.1%
|0%
|0%
|17.33%
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.22%
|10.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.3%
For the past year Alector Inc. has 17.33% stronger performance while Applied Therapeutics Inc. has -3.3% weaker performance.
Summary
Alector Inc. beats Applied Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.
