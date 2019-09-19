Alector Inc. (ALEC) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Contrasting side by side

Both Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 19 46.52 N/A -0.40 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Alector Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.1% of Alector Inc. shares and 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares. Alector Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.1%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Alector Inc. has 17.33% stronger performance while Applied Therapeutics Inc. has -3.3% weaker performance.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats Applied Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.