Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Upped Texas Instruments (TXN) Stake; Last Week Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Elementis PLC (LON:ELM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Elementis PLC has GBX 270 highest and GBX 165 lowest target. GBX 181.67’s average target is 26.78% above currents GBX 143.3 stock price. Elementis PLC had 18 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Elementis plc (LON:ELM) on Friday, July 5 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by JP Morgan. Credit Suisse maintained Elementis plc (LON:ELM) on Thursday, May 2 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, May 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, March 13. Berenberg maintained the shares of ELM in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained Elementis plc (LON:ELM) rating on Thursday, July 11. UBS has “Buy” rating and GBX 200 target. The rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Hold” on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, May 29 by HSBC. See Elementis plc (LON:ELM) latest ratings:

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased Texas Instruments (TXN) stake by 9.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt acquired 325,000 shares as Texas Instruments (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 3.76M shares with $398.68 million value, up from 3.43 million last quarter. Texas Instruments now has $114.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $122.18. About 3.68 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jensen Mgmt reported 778,749 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.29% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). At National Bank & Trust holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 3,371 shares. The Virginia-based Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.15% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Jefferies Gp Lc has 0.07% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Mcf Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Arizona State Retirement System holds 230,388 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. First Merchants has invested 0.09% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Co invested in 28,656 shares. Howland Cap Mngmt Limited Com reported 3,690 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Llc reported 1% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Osher Van De Voorde Inv Mgmt holds 3.24% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 68,670 shares. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 13,283 shares. Mcgowan Grp Asset Inc has invested 0.65% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). The Massachusetts-based Choate Invest Advisors has invested 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Among 10 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Texas Instruments has $15000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $113.20’s average target is -7.35% below currents $122.18 stock price. Texas Instruments had 18 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $12000 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TXN in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained it with “Sell” rating and $10000 target in Thursday, August 22 report. Credit Suisse maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $14000 target. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 30 with “Market Perform”.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. The company has market cap of 831.71 million GBP. It operates in three divisions: Specialty Products, Surfactants, and Chromium. It has a 16.47 P/E ratio. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the architectural and industrial coatings, personal care, and oilfield drilling markets.

