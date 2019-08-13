Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Upped Its Position in Wells Fargo & Co Del (WFC) as Shares Rose; Aon Plc (AON) Stake Maintained by New Vernon Investment Management Llc

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co Del (WFC) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 800,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 14.59 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704.99M, up from 13.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $46.12. About 11.47M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 29/03/2018 – Trump is not going to go after big tech, says Wells Fargo analyst; 09/04/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Releases 2017 CSR Report, Reinforces Commitment to Donate More Than $400 Million to Non-Profits in 2018; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Preliminary Results Subject to Change Because of Talks With CFPB, OCC Over Compliance Risk Management Program; 11/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Growth Ban Won’t End Until Vote of Full Fed Board; 12/04/2018 – CAI Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Fined $1 Billion For Auto Loan, Mortgage Violations — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts – sources via @PatrickMRucker; 20/04/2018 – CFPB ANNOUNCES SETTLEMENT WITH WELLS FARGO FOR AUTO-LOAN ADMINISTRATION AND MORTGAGE PRACTICES; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: INFLATION RATE WILL BE 2.4% BY YEAR END

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $190.75. About 483,367 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Franklin Street Advisors Nc has 0.16% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd stated it has 2.69M shares. 1St Source Comml Bank invested 0.31% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Caledonia (Private) Pty invested in 0.01% or 5,088 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt holds 1.78% or 2.51 million shares in its portfolio. Jnba Fincl accumulated 0.15% or 14,930 shares. 128,102 were accumulated by Wesbanco Bancorp Incorporated. Btim invested in 20,038 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Halsey Assoc Ct has 9,401 shares. Stoneridge Investment Prtn reported 1.37% stake. Winch Advisory Ltd Com owns 2,736 shares. 8,250 were reported by Investec Asset Mgmt. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hallmark Capital Management Inc has 296,308 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0.12% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 29,539 shares.