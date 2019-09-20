Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Upped Its Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stake; North Point Portfolio Managers Stake in Home Depot (HD) Has Cut as Share Value Rose

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 1,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 80,561 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.75 million, down from 82,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $224.63. About 5.44M shares traded or 39.76% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 450,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 4.95 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $233.64 million, up from 4.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.75. About 5.16 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard Expands Esports Leadership Team; 14/05/2018 – Team from Laval University Wins Heroes of the Dorm® National Championship; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of earnings; 11/04/2018 – FaZe Clan Claim Title of CWL Pro League Stage 1 Champions; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First Time!; 20/04/2018 – Call of Duty® World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Makes Seattle Debut April 20-22; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 05/04/2018 – Spyro, the Original Roast Master, is Back! Spyro Reignited Trilogy Arrives Sept. 21; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO SAYS SAYS FORNITE HAS CAUSED `NEAR TERM IMPACT’; 23/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Community Reveal Most Watched Game Reveal in Call of Duty History

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27M and $545.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 10,412 shares to 38,231 shares, valued at $11.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.73B for 22.28 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) by 80,000 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $178.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 141,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.04M shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co Del (NYSE:WFC).

