Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Upped Holding in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by $52.50 Million; Akre Capital Management Boosted Its American Tower New (AMT) Holding

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 119,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.19M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 billion, up from 7.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $210.7. About 650,032 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.03M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $531.31 million, up from 2.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $155.23. About 420,375 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 9.30% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 09/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $125; 06/04/2018 – Softing Inc. Launches the OPC UA MDIS Module, a ControlLogix® In-chassis PLC Module, and Extends Connectivity for Rockwell Automation Deeper into Oil & Gas; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $6.7 BLN; 19/03/2018 – EPA: Deadline to Comment on Proposed Listing of the Rockwell Grenada Site to the Superfund National Priorities List Extended to; 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROK); 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q EPS $1.77; 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.70 TO $8.00

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $10.67 million activity. The insider Bartlett Thomas A sold 51,203 shares worth $8.45M. DOLAN RAYMOND P had sold 7,243 shares worth $1.19M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waratah reported 87,304 shares stake. Evergreen Mngmt Ltd holds 1,695 shares. Menta Capital stated it has 0.43% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cordasco Fincl Networks reported 76 shares stake. Camarda Finance Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Reliance Of Delaware has 8,564 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. 58,204 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 204,694 shares or 0.71% of the stock. 13,418 were reported by Citizens And Northern. Gradient Ltd Liability Corporation, Minnesota-based fund reported 20 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prns has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Muzinich And holds 1,317 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Howard Hughes Institute reported 1.38% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bar Harbor Tru Services holds 5.84% or 53,228 shares. Cutter And Company Brokerage holds 0.1% or 1,746 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penobscot Inv Company reported 3,915 shares. Peoples Services owns 50 shares. Davis R M holds 78,153 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Quantitative Investment Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 10,200 shares. 15,280 were accumulated by Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Co. Da Davidson holds 32,245 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Ajo LP accumulated 1,681 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc invested in 0.37% or 338,200 shares. Pnc Finance Ser Group Inc stated it has 130,603 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Natl Bank has 0.02% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc reported 3.63M shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Waddell & Reed Fincl owns 103,871 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Lc owns 12,579 shares. Bluestein R H & accumulated 2,023 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moody Retail Bank Division accumulated 119 shares or 0% of the stock.

