Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Upped By $14.10 Million Its Amphenol (APH) Position; Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Sentiment Is 1.93

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased Amphenol Corporation (APH) stake by 3.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt acquired 150,000 shares as Amphenol Corporation (APH)’s stock declined 6.61%. The Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 4.19 million shares with $395.19M value, up from 4.04 million last quarter. Amphenol Corporation now has $26.24B valuation. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $88.2. About 1.37M shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND; 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 80C; 23/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amphenol Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APH); 28/03/2018 – Amphenol Provides Automation and Robotics Market with Rugged Interconnect Solutions for the Most Demanding Environments; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.80, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 104 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 54 reduced and sold their stakes in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 107.51 million shares, up from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Lattice Semiconductor Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 38 Increased: 57 New Position: 47.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering Amphenol (NYSE:APH), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amphenol has $112 highest and $10200 lowest target. $106.80’s average target is 21.09% above currents $88.2 stock price. Amphenol had 14 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) on Thursday, July 25 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, June 10. The rating was upgraded by SunTrust on Tuesday, April 2 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of APH in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Overweight” rating.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation for 121,000 shares. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owns 543,238 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. has 1.07% invested in the company for 668,468 shares. The Virginia-based Investment Management Of Virginia Llc has invested 0.82% in the stock. Eam Investors Llc, a California-based fund reported 277,404 shares.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor devices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company has market cap of $2.51 billion. The firm offers programmable logic devices that consist of five product family lines, such as the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices. It has a 157.92 P/E ratio. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products, including port processors, port controllers, video processors, transmitters, receivers, bridges, and converters for use in mobile phones, HD TVs, home theater systems, HDMI cable extenders, automotive infotainment, PCs, accessories, projectors, and monitors.

The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.95. About 1.94M shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) has risen 148.91% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 28/03/2018 – March 28, 2018: Lattice Biologics Ltd. Management Cease Trade Order; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH LION POINT CAPITAL, LP REGARDING MEMBERSHIP AND COMPOSITION OF LATTICE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/03/2018 – March 14, 2018: Lattice Biologics Ltd. Management Cease Trade Order; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR REACHES PACT WITH LION POINT CAPITAL; 27/03/2018 – Chinese ex-fund manager must face U.S. SEC’s insider trading claims -judge; 27/03/2018 – President Donald Trump has blocked proposed takeovers of Qualcomm and of Lattice Semiconductor because of concerns related to China; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – SIZE OF LATTICE’S BOARD WILL TEMPORARILY INCREASE FROM EIGHT TO 11 DIRECTORS; 21/05/2018 – Ultra-Low Power Lattice sensAl Leads Mass Market Enablement of Artificial Intelligence in Edge Devices