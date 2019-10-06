Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Trimmed Stake in Vf (VFC) as Valuation Declined; As Thermo Fisher Scientific Com (TMO) Market Value Rose, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Lifted Its Position by $1.70 Billion

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 141,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 4.04 million shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $353.18M, down from 4.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 1.80 million shares traded or 7.68% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 19/03/2018 – VF CORP – ENTERED INTO DEAL TO SELL NAUTICA BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP LLC; 20/04/2018 – DJ VF Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VFC); 14/03/2018 – VF SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 31/05/2018 – Business Capital’s Managing Director Moderates Panel Discussing Key Differentiators for Corporate Success; 12/03/2018 – VF UKRAINE SECURES 4G LICENSE IN 1800 MHZ; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica(R) Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Icebreaker(R); 19/03/2018 – VF Corp: Nautica Deal Terms Undisclosed; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67 INCLUDING ITEMS; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Com (TMO) by 172.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc bought 5,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 9,156 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69 billion, up from 3,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $9.39 during the last trading session, reaching $292.3. About 1.70 million shares traded or 14.84% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 18/05/2018 – BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN ASSAY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC; 25/04/2018 – Parent Co Will Be Renamed Thermo Companies, Inc., and Its Stk Will Continue to Trade Publicly; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Also Will Manage $100M in Cash for Future Investments; 24/05/2018 – Global Thermo Ventilators Market Expected to Reach $3,718 Million by 2023, Says Allied Market Research; 16/03/2018 – U.S. to cover advanced genomic testing for Medicare cancer patients; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Statement on IntegenX Purchase Doesn’t Include Deal Price

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc has invested 0.31% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). First Commonwealth Pa stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Diamond Hill Cap holds 1.14% or 726,864 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated has 0.51% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1.12 million shares. Winslow Ltd holds 943,418 shares or 1.48% of its portfolio. Parsons Capital Management Ri reported 35,416 shares. Veritas Limited Liability Partnership reported 10.24% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 98,152 were reported by Investec Asset Mngmt North America Inc. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct holds 2.28% or 234,565 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.69% or 2.14M shares in its portfolio. 1,439 were accumulated by Spectrum Gru Incorporated. Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.1% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Aviance Capital Ptnrs Ltd Com, Florida-based fund reported 8,510 shares. First Merchants Corporation invested in 1,348 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo stated it has 37,585 shares.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Thermo Fisher buys Brammer Bio for $1.7B – Seeking Alpha” published on March 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Thermo Fisher: Steady Performance Comes At A Price – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $143.46M and $117.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 843 shares to 13,944 shares, valued at $1.56B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 1,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,704 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Tr Gold Shs Etf (GLD).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $157,860 activity.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Report: Triad spinoff institutional stock ownership sits at 85 percent – Triad Business Journal” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard, partners start pilot for paying garment workers digitally – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “VF Corp. (VFC) PT Raised to $119 at Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why We Think V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “VF Corp. unveils new tagline, logo and strategy to get The North Face to a $4B brand by 2024 – Denver Business Journal” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 345,000 shares to 4.10 million shares, valued at $470.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Spotify Technology S.A.