Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Trimmed By $12.60 Million Its Nike (NKE) Position; Edgestream Partners LP Boosted Its Grainger W W (GWW) Holding

Edgestream Partners Lp increased Grainger W W Inc (GWW) stake by 343.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgestream Partners Lp acquired 11,235 shares as Grainger W W Inc (GWW)’s stock declined 16.44%. The Edgestream Partners Lp holds 14,508 shares with $4.37 million value, up from 3,273 last quarter. Grainger W W Inc now has $15.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $271.28. About 306,041 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 6.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 150,000 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock declined 1.63%. The Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 2.33M shares with $195.74M value, down from 2.48M last quarter. Nike Inc now has $140.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $89.48. About 3.66M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain –; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ACQUIRED CONSUMER DATA AND ANALYTICS FIRM NAMED ZODIAC; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ZODIAC WILL PRIMARY FOCUS ON NIKEPLUS MEMBERS; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX TO SHIFT TO TAILWIND IN FY 2019; 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL; 16/03/2018 – NIKE CLASS B SHARES REVERSE COURSE AFTER WSJ REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, VP JAYME MARTIN EXITS CO; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s Head of Diversity Leaves Amid Review of Corporate Culture; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more

Among 2 analysts covering W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.W. Grainger had 10 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Buckingham Research. The rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Sell” on Friday, June 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsr invested 0.04% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Citizens And Northern invested in 0.84% or 5,016 shares. Btim stated it has 0.5% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). 8 are held by Macroview Invest Mgmt. D E Shaw And Com stated it has 27,652 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Huntington Bank invested 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.06% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) or 21,208 shares. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 38,283 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors holds 0.05% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 4,040 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt accumulated 1,236 shares. Front Barnett Limited Company accumulated 0.06% or 1,205 shares. Montecito Bancorp Tru, California-based fund reported 1,800 shares. Coldstream Incorporated, Washington-based fund reported 3,115 shares. Freestone Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Millennium Llc has invested 0.07% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) stake by 7,635 shares to 3,472 valued at $630,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 18,521 shares and now owns 4,661 shares. Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) was reduced too.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $24.30 million activity. PARKER MARK G also sold $12.00M worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, January 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Company has 78,077 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Mcf Ltd holds 4,132 shares. 11,901 are held by Putnam Fl Invest Management Company. Fiduciary Tru Communications accumulated 213,365 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Seatown Holding Pte has 1.22% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 123,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 2.23 million shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Eulav Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 32,000 shares. Moreover, Summit Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tru Investment Advsr invested 1.63% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Comerica Savings Bank reported 506,286 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt holds 71,173 shares. Tennessee-based First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.7% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 506 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Ltd Company. 156,221 were accumulated by Connors Investor Incorporated. 26.35M were reported by Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon.