Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Trimmed By $12.31 Million Its Borg Warner (BWA) Position; Shorts at AMERICA MOVIL S.A. DE C.V. CLASS L ORDIN (AMXVF) Lowered By 16.53%

AMERICA MOVIL S.A. DE C.V. CLASS L ORDIN (OTCMKTS:AMXVF) had a decrease of 16.53% in short interest. AMXVF’s SI was 112.76M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 16.53% from 135.08 million shares previously. With 10,200 avg volume, 11054 days are for AMERICA MOVIL S.A. DE C.V. CLASS L ORDIN (OTCMKTS:AMXVF)’s short sellers to cover AMXVF’s short positions. It closed at $0.7242 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased Borg Warner Inc (BWA) stake by 4.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 300,300 shares as Borg Warner Inc (BWA)’s stock declined 7.92%. The Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 5.77 million shares with $242.25M value, down from 6.08M last quarter. Borg Warner Inc now has $8.26B valuation. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $40. About 1.95 million shares traded or 10.87% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Mexico and internationally. The company has market cap of $48.93 billion. The firm offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It has a 36.21 P/E ratio. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $179.68M for 11.49 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold BWA shares while 134 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 181.04 million shares or 0.21% more from 180.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 345,000 shares to 4.10M valued at $470.15M in 2019Q2. It also upped Dollar General (NYSE:DG) stake by 300,000 shares and now owns 2.19 million shares. 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) was raised too.