Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Stake in Nike (NKE) Trimmed by $12.60 Million; Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Holding in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (KTOS) Trimmed by $8.08 Million

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.33M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.74M, down from 2.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $86.7. About 4.60 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 08/05/2018 – 5 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 23/03/2018 – Nike Still ‘Most Valuable’ Apparel Brand Despite Recent Setbacks; 24/05/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Roster change: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB on-field rights; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Equipment Rev $314M; 16/05/2018 – Highsnobiety: Exclusive: Nike Unveils Capsule Collection with Alyx Designer Matthew Williams; 04/04/2018 – Nike “has failed to gain traction” in hiring and promoting more women and minorities, according to a memo Nike’s HR Chief sent to employees on Wednesday; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (KTOS) by 72.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 538,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, down from 738,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.17. About 603,891 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 10/05/2018 – KRATOS 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. $0; 23/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $55 Million in Space and Satellite Communications Contract Awards; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O – KRATOS ISSUES A STATEMENT; 20/03/2018 – Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos’ Oriole Rocket Motor Exclusive Rights Agreement; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 12/04/2018 – Kratos Introduces New Spectral Services to Enhance Space Situational Awareness; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS metrics mean little to us. Try finding another aerospace and defense company that cites “qualified bid and proposal pipeline” as a metric they report to investors #skeptic #promotion; 15/05/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Update sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management guidance worth the paper it is written on. $1bn wasted on M&A promising 16% EBITDA margins, they now stand at 7%. #failure; 14/05/2018 – Kratos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 614,368 shares in its portfolio. Cap Interest, California-based fund reported 1.29M shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0% or 43,351 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs accumulated 469,935 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 3.86M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). The Pennsylvania-based Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers has invested 1.2% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Winch Advisory Service owns 100 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) or 16,345 shares. United Services Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Ameriprise invested in 0% or 35,021 shares. Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 81,713 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 300.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.01 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.24M for 151.06 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $85.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 80,000 shares to 198,300 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 300,000 shares to 4.50 million shares, valued at $204.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 530,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Inc reported 10.00M shares stake. Donaldson Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 70,436 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.31% stake. Essex has invested 0.1% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Lowe Brockenbrough & stated it has 9,000 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Macquarie Group Inc has invested 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Stephens Inc Ar has 103,421 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 62,251 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Ycg Llc has invested 5.66% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Chilton Inv Limited Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,358 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Llc has 161,027 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. Hamel Associates Inc holds 0.21% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 5,627 shares. Trust Advsr owns 1.63% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 16,390 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 56,642 shares. Cambridge has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 71,831 shares.