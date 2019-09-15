Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Raised Dollar General (DG) Stake by $40.50 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Republic Svcs (RSG) Stock Rose While Contravisory Investment Management Has Raised Holding

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 1398.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 67,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 72,047 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24 million, up from 4,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $85.14. About 1.14M shares traded or 10.54% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Dollar General (DG) by 15.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 2.19M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $296.34M, up from 1.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Dollar General for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $157.78. About 1.55M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63; 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30

