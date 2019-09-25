Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Position in Dollar General (DG) Boosted by $40.50 Million as Valuation Rose; As Teekay Offshore Partners LP (TOO) Valuation Declined, Ci Investments Increased Stake by $5.51 Million

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Teekay Offshore Partners LP (TOO) by 55.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 5.51M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 15.51M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.54 million, up from 10.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Teekay Offshore Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $480.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.17. About 152,851 shares traded. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) has declined 54.51% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical TOO News: 03/05/2018 – Teekay Offshore: David Wong to Step Down as Chief Financial Officer; 10/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE: PETROJARL I FPSO STARTS 5-YR CHARTER CONTRACT; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP TOO.N – QTRLY GAAP REVENUES $323.2 MLN VS $276.1 MLN LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE CONDUCTING SEARCH FOR NEW CFO; 04/04/2018 Teekay Offshore Partners Declares Distribution; 10/05/2018 – Teekay Offshore Partners Announces First Oil and Contract Start-up for the Petrojarl I FPSO; 10/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS – PETROJARL l FLOATING PRODUCTION, STORAGE AND OFFLOADING UNIT HAS COMMENCED A FIVE-YEAR CHARTER CONTRACT; 10/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS – PETROJARL l FPSO UNIT COMMENCED THE 5-YR CHARTER CONTRACT WITH A CONSORTIUM LED BY QUEIROZ GALVÃO EXPLORAÇÃO E PRODUÇÃO SA; 10/05/2018 – Teekay Offshore Partners Announces First Oil and Contract Start-up for the Petrojarl l FPSO; 17/05/2018 – Teekay Offshore Partners 1Q Rev $323.199M

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Dollar General (DG) by 15.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 2.19 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $296.34M, up from 1.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Dollar General for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $159.15. About 1.25M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.31, from 0.55 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold TOO shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 363.75 million shares or 19.10% more from 305.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cannell Peter B And Company invested in 0.03% or 545,000 shares. Ci Invs stated it has 0.11% in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO). Brookfield Asset Management accumulated 300.76M shares or 1.32% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Jane Street Gru Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 127,398 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO). 635,045 are owned by Polar Asset Mgmt Prtn Incorporated. New York-based Goldman Sachs Gru Inc has invested 0% in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO). Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Susquehanna Intll Grp Incorporated Llp holds 0% or 99,811 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO). Acadian Asset Management stated it has 162,139 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase Com owns 2.11 million shares. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.66% or 5.48M shares. Rbf Cap Limited Company holds 0% or 17,600 shares.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 26,800 shares to 475,900 shares, valued at $16.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cgi Inc by 50,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 319,300 shares, and cut its stake in Kennedy (NYSE:KW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William And Il holds 3,325 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Martingale Asset LP owns 0.01% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 5,210 shares. Maverick Cap invested in 529 shares or 0% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 380,098 shares. Northern Corporation has 0.12% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Confluence Wealth Mngmt Lc, a Oregon-based fund reported 5,775 shares. Chase Inv Counsel Corp accumulated 33,064 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.07% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moreover, Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd has 0.12% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 4,480 shares. Clean Yield Gp owns 194 shares. 136 were reported by Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated. Paloma Prtnrs Management reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Sit Inv Associates, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1,105 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership owns 758,692 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) by 80,000 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $178.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 141,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.04M shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).