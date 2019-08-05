Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Maintains Holding in Activision Blizzard (ATVI); As Gogo (GOGO) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder S Muoio & Company Has Raised Its Stake

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 4.50M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.93M, up from 4.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.51% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $46.81. About 1.02M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 21/03/2018 – Worries over the rising popularity of Epic Games “Fortnite” have sparked a $6.3 billion decline in Activision Blizzard’s market value; 08/03/2018 Prepare for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Adj EPS $2.46; 03/05/2018 – Fortnite Fever Rattles Activision Blizzard Ahead of Earnings; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $0.78; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard reports 15.7 pct rise in adjusted revenue; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion II: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 16/04/2018 – Activision Blizzard Partners with Nielsen on Esports Brand Valuation

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 75.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 78,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.42% . The institutional investor held 181,751 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $816,000, up from 103,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $358.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.03. About 54,006 shares traded. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 16.39% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADE GOGO’S CFR TO Caa1; CHANGES OUTLOOK TO; 07/05/2018 – GOGO’S OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 04/05/2018 – Gogo Sees FY Rev $865M-$935M; 09/05/2018 – Gogo Short-Interest Ratio Rises 50% to 44 Days; 29/05/2018 – Gogo Welcomes Will Davis as Vice President of Investor Relations; 05/03/2018 – GOGO INC – THORNE REPLACES MICHAEL J. SMALL AS CEO; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC GOGO.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $865 MLN TO $935 MLN; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Gogo To ‘CCC+’; Otlk Neg; Debt Rtgs Lowered; 05/03/2018 – Gogo CEO Is Going Away, Replaced By Top Investor — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – GOGO – FOR FY ENDING DECEMBER 31, CO EXPECTS GROSS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $150 MLN TO $170 MLN AND CASH CAPEX OF $110 MLN TO $130 MLN

Since February 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.77 million activity.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83M and $109.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 300 shares to 5,500 shares, valued at $5.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.