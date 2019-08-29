Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Lowered Position in Ecolab (ECL) by $35.20 Million; Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Holder Newport Asia Has Upped Position by $4.37 Million

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Ecolab (ECL) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 2.16 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $381.86 million, down from 2.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Ecolab for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $204.78. About 965,115 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 61,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 1.92M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.26M, up from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.5. About 1.41 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Pennsylvania Casino to Native American Tribe for $1.3 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Casino Rev $2.6B; 18/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffctd By Trm Ln Add-On

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Lc owns 30,674 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company reported 51,244 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Advsrs Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.86% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Qs has invested 0.01% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Kessler Gp Ltd Company, a Indiana-based fund reported 1,117 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc accumulated 29,287 shares. Nuwave Invest Management Llc stated it has 2,542 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De reported 2.97M shares. First Midwest Bank & Trust Tru Division has invested 0.06% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Cap has invested 0.23% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 369,466 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. State Street holds 8.12M shares. Steinberg Asset Mgmt, a Florida-based fund reported 15,217 shares. Davenport & reported 0.55% stake. Fjarde Ap reported 132,279 shares.

More notable recent Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Casino Stocks – Motley Fool” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nomura expects Macau growth to restart – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Big Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Las Vegas Sands updates on Japan strategy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $646.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 58,900 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $199.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.30M shares to 5.44M shares, valued at $262.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 325,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar General (NYSE:DG).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ESG Investing: The Case Of Ecolab – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ecolab reports mixed results in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.