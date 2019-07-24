Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Lowered Nike (NKE) Stake by $12.60 Million; Shares Declined; As Charles Schwab (SCHW) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Palisade Asset Management Upped Holding

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 233.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 16,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,569 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 7,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $44.1. About 6.86M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 07/03/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects Schwab’s Strong Market Position; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Adds Most Accounts in Quarter in Past 18 Years — Earnings Review; 03/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $245.9 Mln; 16/04/2018 – Schwab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net Interest Revenue $1.26B; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB ONLY GETS 2%-3% OF OP PROFIT FROM ORDER ROUTING: BLAIR; 19/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announcement Colonial sponsorship plan; 25/04/2018 – Erik Schatzker on Schwab’s CEO Walter Bettinger; 29/05/2018 – Hong Kong’s Rising Affluent Yearns for Information and Insights to Globally Diversify Investment Portfolio

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.33 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.74 million, down from 2.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $86.43. About 2.51 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 SALES TO GROW MID TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div; 17/04/2018 – Nike Creates 3-D Textile for Running Shoes; 22/03/2018 – Ackman Nets $100 Million of Profit From Sale of Nike Stake; 15/03/2018 – Nike executive resigns amid complaints about workplace conduct; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE ALL 32 NFL CLUBS WITH UNIFORMS & SIDELINE APPAREL BEARING NIKE BRAND FOR USE DURING ALL GAMES; 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup; 18/04/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N SAYS GREG THOMPSON, NIKE’S VICE PRESIDENT OF FOOTWEAR, HAS LEFT THE COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – KGVO-AM: UM Commencement Speaker – Nike’s Eric Sprunk Inspires Graduates

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,594 were reported by Telemus Ltd Llc. Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Group Limited Liability Corp reported 14,858 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank has 0.05% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd has 116,897 shares. Panagora Asset Management invested in 594,311 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Oxbow Llc reported 0.45% stake. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0.04% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.18% stake. Cleararc owns 28,770 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 408 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Birmingham Capital Management Inc Al accumulated 32,029 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii invested 2.33% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Cadinha Ltd Com owns 138,314 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Lc accumulated 79,530 shares. Geode Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $11.64 million activity. 250,000 shares valued at $11.76 million were sold by SCHWAB CHARLES R on Friday, February 1.

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77 million and $631.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 30,554 shares to 101,428 shares, valued at $14.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,504 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 50,755 shares. Moreover, West Oak Ltd Liability Com has 0.14% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2,715 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Company reported 0.38% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sit Inv Assocs Inc accumulated 0.02% or 6,150 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 569 shares. Capital Fund invested 0.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Personal Fincl Svcs reported 863 shares. Boston Family Office Llc reported 176,191 shares. Security Retail Bank Of So Dak, a Iowa-based fund reported 33,537 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 124,454 shares. Greenleaf Trust accumulated 99,449 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Nbt Natl Bank N A Ny has 39,922 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Limited has 1.94 million shares. Garde invested in 9,831 shares. 3.45 million are held by Waddell Reed.