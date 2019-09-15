Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Lowered Lauder (Estee) Co. (EL) Position By $6.41 Million; Tudor Investment Et Al Has Trimmed By $3.38 Million Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Position

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) stake by 51.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 16,642 shares as Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)’s stock declined 8.06%. The Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 15,632 shares with $3.19 million value, down from 32,274 last quarter. Palo Alto Networks Inc now has $20.21B valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $208.35. About 1.18M shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased Lauder (Estee) Co. (EL) stake by 2.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 35,000 shares as Lauder (Estee) Co. (EL)’s stock rose 8.16%. The Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 1.20M shares with $220.20M value, down from 1.24M last quarter. Lauder (Estee) Co. now has $70.28B valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $194.82. About 1.65 million shares traded or 5.54% up from the average. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Analysts await The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $577.21 million for 30.44 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $399.88 million activity. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $392.00M worth of stock. 16,140 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $3.23 million were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Asset Mngmt Gp LP invested in 232,210 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 834,111 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 170,186 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Btim Corporation invested in 0.58% or 244,452 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 712,296 shares stake. Rech & Management accumulated 11,900 shares. 1,991 are owned by Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt invested in 25,325 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Bermuda-based Btg Pactual Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.45% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Middleton & Ma holds 1.6% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 56,233 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 616,013 shares. Vigilant Cap Management Ltd Company holds 0% or 30 shares in its portfolio. Dana Advsr holds 1,528 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gulf Intll Bankshares (Uk) Limited owns 0.17% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 54,798 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. The Estee Lauder Cos has $23100 highest and $155 lowest target. $202’s average target is 3.69% above currents $194.82 stock price. The Estee Lauder Cos had 14 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $21600 target in Tuesday, August 20 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. As per Tuesday, August 20, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $23100 target in Tuesday, August 20 report. Morgan Stanley maintained The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained the shares of EL in report on Tuesday, August 20 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, August 20 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 20 by Bank of America.

Among 8 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Palo Alto Networks has $30000 highest and $19500 lowest target. $260.56’s average target is 25.06% above currents $208.35 stock price. Palo Alto Networks had 13 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of PANW in report on Thursday, September 5 with “Outperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Thursday, September 5 with “Underperform” rating. As per Thursday, September 5, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) rating on Thursday, September 5. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $25000 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, September 5 by Wells Fargo. The rating was initiated by Mizuho with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eulav Asset Mngmt owns 12,700 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Diversified Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1,902 shares. Brandywine Managers Llc owns 0.08% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1,100 shares. Bancorp Hapoalim Bm invested in 0.18% or 3,568 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc stated it has 1.25% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Lincoln holds 1,087 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Raymond James Associates has invested 0.07% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, Tennessee-based fund reported 7,250 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.09% or 121,834 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 255,365 were accumulated by Royal Bancorp Of Canada. Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 0.17% stake. Culbertson A N Company owns 0.07% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1,170 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt reported 0.82% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

