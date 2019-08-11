Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Lowered Its Stake in Nike (NKE) as Stock Rose; Logan Capital Management Has Boosted Holding in Nextera Energy Com (NEE) as Stock Price Rose

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) by 1111.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 18,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 20,571 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, up from 1,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $216.48. About 1.38M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 2.33M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.74M, down from 2.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 5.30M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/04/2018 – His departure follows recent turnover in Nike’s executive ranks amid allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior; 23/04/2018 – Cut out the middleman: Coach, Nike, Fenty and others bypass retailers and sell straight to customers; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q REV. $9.0B, EST. $8.85B; 15/03/2018 – Nike CEO Says Disturbed, Saddened by Reports — Memo; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Cash and Equivalents and Short-Term Investments Were $4.8 Billion at Feb. 28; 22/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR ’19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues–Update; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT HAS NOT VIOLATED NIKE’S PATENTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowen Hanes Communication reported 286,652 shares. Fairfield Bush Communication accumulated 29,500 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Highlander Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Dakota Wealth Management accumulated 0.39% or 26,341 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP has 0.19% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bright Rock Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 48,125 shares. Stock Yards Retail Bank & Tru owns 239,197 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Company holds 0.41% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 1.12 million shares. Northern has 0.44% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Utd Automobile Association has 0.24% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Lenox Wealth Management accumulated 3,702 shares. First National Bank stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cobblestone Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation New York invested in 12,280 shares. Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability owns 3,229 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 18,355 shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.87 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 100,000 shares to 2.63M shares, valued at $336.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 51,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Westpac Bk Corp has 0% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Opus Investment Management has 35,000 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Carroll Assocs stated it has 5,165 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Company Ltd reported 108,974 shares stake. First Republic Inv Management Inc accumulated 349,600 shares. Koshinski Asset Management reported 2,010 shares. Williams Jones Associates Limited owns 16,086 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Security Tru has 0.04% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Eastern Bankshares holds 68,582 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability reported 0.25% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.01% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Agf Invs Inc owns 2,500 shares. Telemus Limited Com has invested 0.32% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Vanguard Inc reported 42.71 million shares stake. Bahl Gaynor reported 1.98 million shares stake.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc Com (NYSE:DY) by 7,431 shares to 8,975 shares, valued at $412,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Russell1000grw (IWF) by 50,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,643 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).