Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Lowered Its Holding in Wells Fargo & Co Del (WFC) by $30.55 Million; Scholtz & Company Has Trimmed Intel (INTC) Holding by $404,576

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 58.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 8,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $287,000, down from 14,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $51.69. About 8.40M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – SiFive Announces Investment from Intel Capital; 30/03/2018 – INTEL FILES PATENT FOR ENERGY-EFFICIENT BITCOIN MINING: CRN; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Tax Rate About 14%; 29/03/2018 – INTEL, MOBILEYE ANNOUNCE RULING BY AMSTERDAM COURT OF APPEALS; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: lt’s Already Here; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s diversification efforts boost revenues; 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CFO SWAN SPEAKS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co Del (WFC) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 650,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 13.94 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $659.36 million, down from 14.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $48.6. About 7.49 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo reportedly pocketed fire and police department pension fund fee rebates; 19/04/2018 – Teacher Union Cuts Wells Fargo Mortgage Program Over Gun Ties — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CFO Shrewsberry on Earnings, Lending, Fed Constraints (Video); 26/04/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN ENDS COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 06/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST LJM IN MANHATTAN FEDERAL COURT; 10/05/2018 – Still Too Early to Get Back on Wells Fargo’s Wagon — Heard on the Street; 07/05/2018 – Lennox at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.21 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 345,000 shares to 4.10 million shares, valued at $470.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar General (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $154.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,723 shares to 29,312 shares, valued at $6.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 15,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.42 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.