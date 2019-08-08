Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Lowered Its Holding in Nike (NKE) as Share Value Rose; Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Stock Price Rose While Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowered Its Position by $325,428

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 27,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 251,038 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, down from 278,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.97. About 1.17M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 2.33 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.74M, down from 2.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $82.63. About 751,692 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Martin Reported to Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints; 27/03/2018 – Soccer-Nike deal hurts England preparations with World Cup ball; 08/05/2018 – 4 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 30/05/2018 – Adidas takes 12-10 lead over Nike in World Cup shirt deals; 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving; 29/05/2018 – Nike Inc. vs Jezign Licensing, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/29/2018; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Data Analytics Leader Zodiac

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The has 1.48 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Melvin Mngmt Limited Partnership has 900,000 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Lc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 179,580 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De holds 8.11M shares. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 84 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd reported 13,786 shares. Kepos Cap Limited Partnership invested in 43,772 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sector Pension Invest Board holds 544,101 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 4,668 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Llc reported 0.14% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ipswich Inv Management Communications Incorporated holds 0.53% or 19,299 shares. Markel holds 366,000 shares. Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Tx has invested 0.65% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 0.97% or 5.01M shares.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 300,000 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $106.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.63M shares, and has risen its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 29.10 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Rwc Asset Limited Liability Partnership invested 2.82% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 0.02% or 6,192 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 1.94 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Andra Ap accumulated 368,700 shares. Capital Guardian Trust, a California-based fund reported 325,403 shares. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.05% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.96 million shares. Carroll reported 1,045 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Soros Fund Ltd Liability holds 136,085 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 181,490 shares. 1.69 million were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement System. Polaris Greystone Fin Ltd holds 13,834 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Cs Mckee Lp owns 57,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $339.06 million for 9.83 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 43,365 shares to 94,923 shares, valued at $9.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 4,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $240,019 activity.