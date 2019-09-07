Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Lowered Holding in Nike (NKE) by $12.60 Million; Zimmer Partners LP Continues to Hold Position in Douglas Emmett (DEI)

Zimmer Partners Lp increased its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) by 2013.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp bought 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% . The hedge fund held 1.16M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.99 million, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Douglas Emmett Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $42.35. About 526,827 shares traded. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has risen 6.58% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DEI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Douglas Emmett Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DEI); 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.98 TO $2.04, EST. $1.99; 10/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS COMPLETED SECURITISATION DEAL FOR SALE OF BAD LOAN PORTFOLIO OF 24.1 BLN EUROS AND RECEIVED INVESTMENT GRADE RATING FOR SENIOR TRANCHE; 26/04/2018 – IUOE Urges Vote “AGAINST” Douglas Emmett Director Thomas O’Hern; 23/03/2018 – ITALY TREASURY SAYS NO REASON TO EXPECT MONTE DEI PASCHI MAY NEED CAPITAL STRENGTHENING; 08/05/2018 – Douglas Emmett 1Q EPS 17c; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS EXPECTS BINDING OFFERS FOR 0.6 BLN EURO UNLIKELY-TO-PAY PORTFOLIO BY JUNE 2018, WILL SELL FURTHER 0.4 BLN EUROS IN NEXT FEW MONTHS – SLIDE; 17/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS BANK’S SHAREHOLDERS CAN TAKE ANY DECISION THEY FEEL NECESSARY ON GOVERNANCE MATTERS; 12/04/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS COMMERCIAL FUNDING INCREASING DESPITE THE FACT THAT ITS COST IS FALLING; 17/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS GOING AHEAD WITH PLAN

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 2.33M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.74 million, down from 2.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 3.25M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president exited company yesterday – Dow Jones; 03/04/2018 – Nike Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX; 15/03/2018 – Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards to Retire; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS NOW EXPECT TO GROW NIKE AIR BUSINESS BY SEVERAL BILLION DOLLARS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 08/05/2018 – Four More Nike Executives Exit Amid Probe; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE ALL 32 NFL CLUBS WITH UNIFORMS & SIDELINE APPAREL BEARING NIKE BRAND FOR USE DURING ALL GAMES; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jensen Mgmt accumulated 1.96 million shares. Moreover, Hilltop Hldg has 0.04% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Connecticut-based Tuttle Tactical Mgmt has invested 0.1% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Los Angeles Management Equity Research Inc owns 1.44 million shares. Hendley And reported 0.47% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Singapore-based National Bank & Trust Pictet & Cie (Asia) has invested 7.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Burt Wealth Advisors owns 14,534 shares. Buckingham Asset Limited owns 0.12% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 11,565 shares. Windsor Cap Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.42% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Guardian Life Of America stated it has 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Charter Tru reported 51,892 shares. Maverick Capital Ltd invested in 1.58 million shares. Peak Asset Management Limited has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Proshare has 334,730 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Co, a Minnesota-based fund reported 14,924 shares.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.30M shares to 5.44M shares, valued at $262.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 530,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.06B for 31.23 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50 billion and $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 3.87M shares to 4.00 million shares, valued at $97.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Americold Rlty Tr by 2.10M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold DEI shares while 79 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 153.98 million shares or 1.34% less from 156.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Strs Ohio has invested 0.04% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Cipher Capital Lp has 0.38% invested in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) for 119,060 shares. Fmr Limited Com reported 5.00 million shares. 5.00 million are held by Boston Ptnrs. Prudential reported 0.05% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.05% invested in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) for 258,354 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) for 109,800 shares. Rothschild & Asset Us has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Parkside Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Lpl Fincl Lc accumulated 9,347 shares. Fort Limited Partnership has 1,738 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 65 are owned by Meeder Asset Management. Amica Mutual Insur Company reported 32,620 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.