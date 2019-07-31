Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Lifted Texas Instruments (TXN) Holding By $34.45 Million; Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Has 0.91 Sentiment

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased Texas Instruments (TXN) stake by 9.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt acquired 325,000 shares as Texas Instruments (TXN)’s stock rose 2.93%. The Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 3.76 million shares with $398.68 million value, up from 3.43 million last quarter. Texas Instruments now has $117.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.40% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $125.46. About 4.43M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO) investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 73 investment professionals increased or started new holdings, while 80 cut down and sold equity positions in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 144.84 million shares, up from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 53 Increased: 49 New Position: 24.

Fourpoints Investment Managers S.A.S. holds 34.4% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. for 962,505 shares. Loews Corp owns 73.12 million shares or 6.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd has 4.43% invested in the company for 8.07 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Majedie Asset Management Ltd has invested 2.31% in the stock. Glacier Peak Capital Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 140,734 shares.

More notable recent Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:ESS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Great Western Bancorp’s (NYSE:GWB) 20% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Chemours (NYSE:CC) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) to report earnings on August, 5 before the open. They expect $-0.89 earnings per share, down 169.70% or $0.56 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 67.92% negative EPS growth.

It had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $39,640 activity.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs, which comprise 4 drillships, 8 ultra-deepwater, 6 deepwater, 5 mid-water semisubmersibles, and 1 jack-up rig.

The stock increased 2.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 2.43 million shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO) has declined 48.84% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prns owns 34,122 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 776 shares. Bbt Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.88% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 54,866 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Fin Corporation reported 0.2% stake. Moreover, Pension Service has 0.4% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). The Oklahoma-based Inc Ok has invested 0.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 7.60 million shares. Moreover, Verity Asset Management Inc has 0.49% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 3,967 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Com holds 21,785 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 780,670 shares. Richard C Young Limited has 63,010 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Company owns 1,898 shares. Moreover, Twin Capital Mgmt has 0.29% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 83,793 shares.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TXN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: GM, HCA, TXN – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $3.19 million activity. XIE BING also sold $922,762 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. Barker Ellen sold $145,203 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31. TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF had sold 6,953 shares worth $702,392. $601,658 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by Whitaker Darla H. TEMPLETON RICHARD K also sold $9.19M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31. $936,455 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by Flessner Kyle M. $1.53M worth of stock was sold by CARP DANIEL A on Friday, February 8.