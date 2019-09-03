Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Lifted Its Signature Bank (SBNY) Holding; Arlington Value Capital Has Lifted Its Autonation (AN) Position

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased Autonation Inc (AN) stake by 8.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arlington Value Capital Llc acquired 265,380 shares as Autonation Inc (AN)’s stock rose 18.76%. The Arlington Value Capital Llc holds 3.43M shares with $122.57M value, up from 3.17M last quarter. Autonation Inc now has $4.18B valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 330,285 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased Signature Bank (SBNY) stake by 3.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt acquired 100,000 shares as Signature Bank (SBNY)’s stock declined 1.74%. The Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 2.63 million shares with $336.85M value, up from 2.53M last quarter. Signature Bank now has $6.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.31% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $113.95. About 174,599 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SBNY News: 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q EPS 63c; 17/04/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK APPOINTS VETERAN BANKERS TO HEAD WEST COAST OPERATIONS; FLAGSHIP OFFICE TO OPEN IN SAN FRANCISCO; 16/03/2018 Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 24/04/2018 – Signature Bank Expands Network with Appointment of Two Private Client Banking Teams; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.69; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Net $34.58M; 22/03/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK SBNY.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $163; 21/04/2018 – DJ Signature Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBNY); 22/03/2018 – Signature Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since June 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.68 million activity. The insider JACKSON MICHAEL J sold $1.56M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.07% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Private Gp reported 1.58% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Victory Mgmt Inc accumulated 3.45M shares. California Employees Retirement owns 145,485 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 0.01% or 75,031 shares. Cls Ltd Company holds 1,018 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp invested 0.05% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag accumulated 102,641 shares. Moreover, Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). 183,964 were accumulated by Bank & Trust Of America De. Geode Cap Lc has 586,448 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.04% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). 22,767 were accumulated by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund.

Among 4 analysts covering Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Signature Bank has $150 highest and $12800 lowest target. $139’s average target is 21.98% above currents $113.95 stock price. Signature Bank had 13 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. The rating was downgraded by Wedbush on Wednesday, May 15 to “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) on Monday, August 5 with “Overweight” rating. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, May 30 with “Market Perform”. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.