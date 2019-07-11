Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Lifted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $58.50 Million; Conagra Brands (CAG) Stake Has Boosted by Jana Partners Llc

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 11.96M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41B, up from 11.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $138.88. About 9.92M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/03/2018 – AbacusNext Brings Private Cloud to Canada with Data Center Expansion and Microsoft Certification; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft Kinect tech gets yet another live in an Azure edge device, called Project Kinect for Azure. #MSBuild – ! $MSFT; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 1.42M shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 14.96M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.04 million, up from 13.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $27.4. About 1.99 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 U.S. FTC SAYS IT CHALLENGES PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND BY CRISCO OWNER, J.M. SMUCKER CO; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Appointment Of Anil Arora To Its Board Of Directors; 05/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS BOOSTS FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Hurt By Higher Costs, Retailer Inventory Cuts — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS, J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR SALE OF; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS & J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR WESSON OIL; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands: Board Increases Size to 12 Directors From 11; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands: Lenny Succeeds Steven F. Goldstone; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS IT DISAGREES WITH FTC OBJECTION TO SALE OF WESSON OIL BRAND TO J.M. SMUCKER AND IS CONSIDERING ALL OPTIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dillon Assocs Inc invested in 8,735 shares. 90,714 are owned by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Kbc Grp Nv has 2.99 million shares. Coatue Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 5.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 4.08 million shares. Aviance Partners Ltd Liability invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dsm Cap Partners Lc accumulated 8.4% or 4.83M shares. 48,450 are held by Birinyi Assoc. Natixis invested in 3.64 million shares or 2.7% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Incorporated reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Franklin Street Nc stated it has 3.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 303,715 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Oakmont owns 496,423 shares for 8.24% of their portfolio. Whittier Com Of Nevada has invested 3.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Snow Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% or 15,900 shares in its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated reported 1.45% stake.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft’s Next-Gen Xbox Is Sticking With AMD’s Chips – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Microsoft, ServiceNow Announce Cloud Partnership – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ford and Volkswagen: Throwing Rocks at Silicon Valley – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Arora Anil bought $48,096 worth of stock. On Tuesday, April 16 the insider GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Limited, Connecticut-based fund reported 108,622 shares. Gabelli Investment Advisers has 0.06% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Hap Trading Ltd Llc holds 2.9% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 1.17 million shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.05% stake. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 705 shares. Pennsylvania Company invested in 15,221 shares or 0% of the stock. North Carolina-based Captrust Financial Advsr has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 71,233 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 3.66M shares. Bb&T Secs Llc invested 0.19% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Guardian Inv Mngmt reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Cls Investments Ltd accumulated 315 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 18,000 shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 3,916 shares.