Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Lifted Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Position By $21.15 Million; VODACOM GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES S (VODAF) Shorts Increased By 123.13%

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) stake by 10% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt acquired 450,000 shares as Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 4.95 million shares with $233.64 million value, up from 4.50 million last quarter. Activision Blizzard Inc now has $40.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.49% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 7.80 million shares traded or 13.35% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION WILL ADD NEW PLAYER MODES TO GAMES IN FORTNITE WAKE; 03/05/2018 – At 1:05 p.m. ET, Dow Jones ran a few headlines about Activision Blizzard’s quarterly earnings, which were due after the close Thursday; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – COMPANY INCREASES CY 2018 REVENUES AND EPS OUTLOOK; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of earnings; 18/04/2018 – Call of Duty® Alexa Skill Launches Today for Call of Duty: WWII; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of rival’s `Fortnite’; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co. Ltd. | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/03/2018; 16/04/2018 – Activision Blizzard Partners with Nielsen on Esports Brand Valuation; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE

VODACOM GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES S (OTCMKTS:VODAF) had an increase of 123.13% in short interest. VODAF’s SI was 62,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 123.13% from 28,100 shares previously. It closed at $8.21 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Vodacom Group Limited, a unified communications provider, offers mobile voice, messaging, data, financial, and converged services to the consumer, business, and enterprise clients in South Africa and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.87 billion. The Company’s services cover managed connectivity, converged communications, connectivity and network, fixed-line and wireless connections, Internet and virtual private network, hosted cloud, enterprise mobility, unified communication, machine to machine communications, broadband, track and monitor, mHealth, and mEducation, as well as wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Midrand, South Africa.

Among 9 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Activision Blizzard has $6500 highest and $4300 lowest target. $60.80’s average target is 16.19% above currents $52.33 stock price. Activision Blizzard had 20 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, August 9. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Nomura. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, September 4 by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) rating on Thursday, August 8. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $6400 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Thursday, September 5. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 30. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $4300 target in Wednesday, August 14 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 12 report. On Wednesday, September 18 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight”. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 12 by SunTrust.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.