Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Increases Position in Visa A (V); Muzinich & Company Position in Stellus Cap Invt (SCM) Decreased by $323,134

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Stellus Cap Invt Corp (SCM) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 23,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 275,709 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90 million, down from 298,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Stellus Cap Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.99M market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.17. About 117,572 shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) has risen 9.58% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SCM News: 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.28; 06/03/2018 Stellus Capital Invest 4Q Net Investment Income Per Shr 28c; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Independent Bank Group, Eclipse Resources, Stellus Capital; 17/04/2018 – Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Regular Dividend of $0.34 Per Share; 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $13.93 AS OF MARCH 31

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Visa Inc A (V) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 135,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 3.91 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609.81M, up from 3.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Visa Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $178.67. About 4.31M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Payments Volume Up 11%; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES

More notable recent Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Prices Public Offering of Common Stock – PRNewswire” published on March 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Preview Of Stellus Capital’s Earnings – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 08/09/2019: TRCB,OCFC,HCAP,SCM – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Announces Postponement Of Annual Meeting To July 22, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold SCM shares while 8 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.79 million shares or 7.44% more from 2.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Corp reported 1,500 shares. Muzinich And Company, a New York-based fund reported 275,709 shares. Lakeview Prtn holds 0.15% or 16,900 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 19,570 shares. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn owns 10,151 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Avalon Lc reported 10,000 shares stake. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 326,816 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase invested 0% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 261,517 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Millennium Mgmt Limited Com reported 47,712 shares. Asset Mgmt reported 313,447 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 4,669 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 100 shares. Stephens Inc Ar owns 20,532 shares.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investorideas.com Newswire – #Mining Stock News: #SilverCrest (TSXV: $SIL.V; NYSE: $SILV) Announces Babi Sur Vein Expansion, Additional High-Grade Drill Results: – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa Is No Mastercard, But That’s OK – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.