Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Increased Wells Fargo & Co Del (WFC) Position by $38.40 Million; As Epizyme (EPZM) Shares Declined, Redmile Group Upped Holding

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 15.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 1.06M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.69M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.33 million, up from 6.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.11% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $13.79. About 510,684 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has declined 28.37% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 24/05/2018 – Epizyme Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Tazemetostat; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD WAS INITIATED FOLLOWING A SAFETY REPORT, SUBMITTED BY EPIZYME TO FDA AND OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme: FDA Issued Partial Clinical Hold Affecting New Enrollment; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Provides Update Regarding Tazemetostat Clinical Program; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Oncology Industry Leader Michael Giordano, M.D., to its Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Epizyme to Present New Tazemetostat Data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress; 23/04/2018 – FDA Issues Partial Clinical Hold on Epizyme’s Lead Cancer Drug Tazemetostat — Market Mover; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 23/04/2018 – $EPZM Tazemetostat on partial clinical hold due to a patient developed a secondary T-cell lymphoma; 22/03/2018 – Epizyme at Group Dinner Hosted By Wedbush Today

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co Del (WFC) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14.59 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704.99M, up from 13.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.66. About 9.11 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Welltower; 14/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Rate Forecasts as of March 14 (Table); 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in WEC Energy; 27/03/2018 – As a San Francisco Fed official, Williams was the regulator most directly responsible for overseeing embattled bank Wells Fargo; 25/05/2018 – AVROBIO SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, COWEN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, WEDBUSH PACGROW ARE UNDERWRITERS TO THE IPO; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Names Dawson Her Many Horses to Serve American Indian/Alaska Native Communities; 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Opens Investigation Into Wells Fargo Advisors; 16/04/2018 – Bangladesh eyes settlement in U.S. cyber heist suit ahead of its own case; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Said to Be Target of $1 Billion U.S. Fine; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Was Chief Risk Officer of Consumer and Community Banking at JPMorgan Chase

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold EPZM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset has 17,160 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 945 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 4,302 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn holds 0% or 4,930 shares. Great Point Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.17M shares stake. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 55,900 shares. Woodstock Corp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Macquarie Gru Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) or 449,160 shares. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.77M shares or 0.03% of the stock. 65,752 were accumulated by Retail Bank Of America Corp De. Spark Invest Management, a New York-based fund reported 181,900 shares. 161,611 are held by D E Shaw And. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 91,220 shares. Blackrock has 4.89M shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 48,100 shares to 3.04M shares, valued at $94.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 183,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 855,932 shares, and cut its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD).

