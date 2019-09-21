Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Increased Stake in 3M Co (MMM); Ameritas Investment Partners Stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) Has Decreased by $569,528 as Stock Declined

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 700,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $121.32M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 2.82M shares traded or 0.90% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 55.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 71,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The institutional investor held 58,143 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $496,000, down from 129,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 44.41% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 100,000 shares to 4.88 million shares, valued at $564.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 300,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Lauder (Estee) Co. (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Retiree Med holds 1,493 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd holds 0.59% or 14,169 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 137,976 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg reported 273,134 shares stake. Iowa-based Security Comml Bank Of So Dak has invested 0.26% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Echo Street Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.55% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap accumulated 18,292 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Middleton & Company Ma holds 0.09% or 3,249 shares in its portfolio. 760 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Llc. Sns Finance Gp Limited Liability has 1% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 30,545 shares. Kopp Investment Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.62% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Td Asset Mngmt reported 563,673 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 3,144 shares. Zuckerman Gru Lc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 0.65 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 164 investors sold ESV shares while 10 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 2.47 million shares or 99.13% less from 284.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested in 503 shares. Moreover, Hourglass Capital Limited Liability has 0.63% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 259,170 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd reported 41,351 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Basswood Mgmt Lc reported 1,996 shares. Moreover, Shah Mngmt has 4.83% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Alphamark Advsr Ltd reported 4,472 shares. General Co stated it has 331,250 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 58,143 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsrs invested in 0% or 119 shares. Eqis Capital Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Fruth Investment Mngmt has 68,907 shares. Robotti Robert has 1.86% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 626,569 shares. Adams Asset owns 47,088 shares.