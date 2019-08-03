Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Increased Position in Wabtec (WAB); As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Clearbridge Investments Decreased by $796,800 Its Holding

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 4,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 24,984 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80 million, down from 29,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $209.37. About 2.38M shares traded or 2.10% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 19/03/2018 – Berlin looks to Goldman Sachs for finance job; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CUTS INDIA’S FY19 GDP GROWTH ESTIMATE TO 7.6 PCT FROM 8 PCT ON PNB WOES – TV; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS; 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 09/03/2018 – Kevin G. Nealer: Cohn’s departure spells trouble for trade; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Banks to seek special exemptions for foreign staff after Brexit; 29/03/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 23/03/2018 – Ireland chooses investment firms to manage Apple cash

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 26.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 1.45M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.91 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $75.34. About 1.52M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $4.1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Plans To Affirm 2018 Financial Guidance And Long-Term Financial Targets At Investor Day; 21/05/2018 – GE to merge transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 03/04/2018 – DOJ: Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Requires Cooperation in Ongoing Antitrust Division Investigation; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Adj EPS $3.80; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Now: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Why Wabtec Stock Surged 15% in June – The Motley Fool" on July 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Wabtec: Best Of Two Trades – Seeking Alpha" published on July 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Wabtec Completes Successful Merger With GE Transportation – GlobeNewswire" on February 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 99,935 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Patten Group reported 10,672 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 23,241 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs owns 2,337 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth Management has 4 shares for 0% of their portfolio. General Elec invested in 19.02 million shares or 95.62% of the stock. Private Ocean Llc holds 26 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Atwood & Palmer Inc owns 111 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity has 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 12,589 shares. 95 are owned by Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Com. Glenmede Tru Com Na invested in 0% or 8,875 shares. Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 473 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 41,296 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ckw Group holds 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 28 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J. 3,000 Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares with value of $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.03 billion for 9.45 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

