Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Holds Stake in Dollar General (DG); Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Lyons Wealth Management Trimmed Its Stake by $647,702

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 47.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 5,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6,104 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, down from 11,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $135.12. About 9.69 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – DJI And Microsoft Partner To Bring Advanced Drone Technology To The Enterprise; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring Al-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 08/05/2018 – Sapho announces deep integration with Microsoft Windows 10; 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Dollar General (DG) by 35.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 498,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 1.89 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.87 million, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Dollar General for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $138.95. About 638,949 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Costs Outpace Revenue Increase — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55 million and $35.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 22,200 shares to 75,631 shares, valued at $8.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Management holds 196,645 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hutchinson Capital Mngmt Ca holds 82,515 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Corp accumulated 594,525 shares. 128,885 are held by Auxier Asset. Advisory Inc has 39,408 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Lafleur & Godfrey Limited Com invested in 1.98% or 64,876 shares. American Bankshares holds 2.53% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 67,702 shares. Osborne Prns Ltd Llc reported 3.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Argyle Management invested in 81,798 shares. Boston Ptnrs has 6.24 million shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Llc reported 434,326 shares or 2.62% of all its holdings. Valicenti Advisory Service invested 2.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Locust Wood Cap Advisers Lc owns 5.3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 575,511 shares. Jacobs Ca accumulated 2.76% or 137,514 shares. Jlb & Associates holds 132,400 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 11,738 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 7,613 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 38 are held by Advisory Alpha Lc. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va reported 2.35% stake. Sigma Planning holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 10,936 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Llc reported 26,902 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 100 shares. Hilltop Holdg has 0.1% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 4,049 shares. 11,090 were reported by Steinberg Asset Mngmt Ltd. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 1.81 million shares. Fil reported 469,060 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc reported 64,985 shares. Sands Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 98,889 shares stake. 185,462 were accumulated by Sei Investments. Smithfield Trust, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 372 shares.