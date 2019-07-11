Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Trimmed Lauder (Estee) Co. (EL) Position by $24.75 Million as Stock Price Rose; Covey Capital Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Dollar General (DG)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Lauder (Estee) Co. (EL) by 10.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.95 million, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Lauder (Estee) Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $185.8. About 594,412 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,022 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, up from 20,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $140.13. About 1.11 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General 1Q Net $364.9M; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General: Paula A. Price to Resign From Board; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Securities Ltd Co stated it has 12,187 shares. Argi Invest Services Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,162 shares. Fil Limited holds 0.09% or 469,060 shares. Gideon Cap Advisors Inc stated it has 12,329 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 1.20 million shares. Jackson Square Prtn Lc has 2.33% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 3.57 million shares. Ellington Mngmt accumulated 0.13% or 6,200 shares. Voya Invest Limited Company invested in 0.04% or 143,675 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 122,653 shares. Proshare Advisors, Maryland-based fund reported 36,972 shares. Sands Capital Limited Liability Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Trustmark Savings Bank Trust Department invested in 6,294 shares. Bluestein R H has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Green Square Limited Liability Co accumulated 8,854 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has invested 0.43% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $116.85 million activity. Another trade for 27,830 shares valued at $4.65 million was made by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION on Wednesday, May 8. $7.04M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by Polcer Gregory. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider MOSS SARA E sold $3.42 million. $4.12 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by O’HARE MICHAEL. 422,056 The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $66.44M were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP. The insider PARSONS RICHARD D sold $1.26M.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $181.32M for 92.90 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

