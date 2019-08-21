Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Trimmed Its Stake in Ecolab (ECL) by $35.20 Million; New York Times Co (Put) (NYT) Shareholder Shannon River Fund Management Has Lowered Position by $26.00 Million as Stock Value Rose

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Ecolab (ECL) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 2.16 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $381.86 million, down from 2.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Ecolab for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $206.88. About 465,180 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (Put) (NYT) by 46.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 812,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 950,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.21M, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $28.64. About 528,850 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN QUALCOMM – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – New York Times Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix inks production deal with the Obamas; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 15/03/2018 – Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, some of which are related to Russia, The New York Times reported; 09/04/2018 – WDTN: BREAKING: The FBI raided the office of Michael Cohen, a personal lawyer and confidant of President Donald Trump, Th…; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Cont Ops EPS 13c; 09/03/2018 – Save the Redwoods League & New York Times Bestselling Author T. A. Barron Launch “Reading the Redwoods” Contest for Elementary Students Across the U.S; 16/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: New York Times, New Yorker win public service Pulitzer for reporting on Harvey Weinstein that; 16/04/2018 – PULITZER PRIZE FOR PUBLIC SERVICE JOURNALISM AWARDED TO NEW YORK TIMES AND NEW YORKER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc holds 145,982 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The West Virginia-based City has invested 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Jensen Invest Mngmt reported 4.94% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Smith Salley Associates invested in 1,413 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cypress Gp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Notis invested in 0.8% or 9,400 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd owns 0% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 258,431 shares. 3,684 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 340 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 2,343 shares. Northstar Inv holds 0.11% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 3,387 shares. Guardian Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). First Manhattan Company holds 6,050 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited stated it has 21,050 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 300,000 shares to 3.03M shares, valued at $531.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc A (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Ecolab (ECL) Acquires Cleaning Solutions Provider Chemstar – StreetInsider.com” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ESG Investing: The Case Of Ecolab – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab reports mixed results in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $573.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 182,107 shares to 408,425 shares, valued at $39.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avalara Inc by 195,106 shares in the quarter, for a total of 406,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About The New York Times Company (NYT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Signal Flashing for NYT Stock Could Mean Fresh Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New York Times Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “New York Times Co (NYT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.