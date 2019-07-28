Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Trimmed Its Holding in Nike (NKE) by $12.60 Million; Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Holder Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Cut Position as Stock Rose

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $501,000, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.68. About 884,471 shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 150.91% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 146.48% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 21/05/2018 – Ultra-Low Power Lattice sensAI Leads Mass Market Enablement of Artificial Intelligence in Edge Devices; 12/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Board Commences CEO Search; 25/04/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD – THERE IS NO OTHER MATERIAL INFORMATION CONCERNING AFFAIRS OF COMPANY THAT HAS NOT BEEN GENERALLY DISCLOSED; 29/05/2018 – Lattice Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP QTRLY GAAP SHR LOSS $ 0.05; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Lattice Semi; 08/05/2018 – Lattice Engines and Engagio Announce Strategic Partnership to Create Personalized and Scalable ABM Programs; 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMI 1Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +57.6%, EST. +56.0%; 30/05/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD – QTRLY SHR LOSS 0.03; 30/04/2018 – Lattice Engines Joins Marketo® Accelerate Partner Ecosystem to Deliver Scalable Audience Engagement to Marketers

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.33 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.74M, down from 2.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.71 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/04/2018 – Adweek: Nike Names Wieden + Kennedy as Lead Creative Agency on Converse After a Review; 08/05/2018 – Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry – NYT; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s head of diversity, inclusion steps down; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomes Tiger Woods back to the Masters with ad featuring his greatest hits; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 22/03/2018 – Nike earnings boosted by growth in Latin America, Asia markets; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Martin Reported to Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CEO: COMMITED TO ALL EMPLOYEES HAVING POSITIVE EXPERIENCE; 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 300,000 shares to 3.03M shares, valued at $531.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.96M shares, and has risen its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 813,804 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 1.12 million shares. Lord Abbett And Lc reported 0.34% stake. Washington Trust Bancorporation reported 27,754 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.24% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3.07M shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0.13% or 7.42 million shares. Cape Ann National Bank & Trust reported 0.55% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mairs And reported 0% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 2.59M shares. Sit Associates has 0.02% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 6,150 shares. Whitnell And holds 0.11% or 3,400 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 29,369 shares. Moreover, Frontier Management has 0.04% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 8,572 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc reported 132,238 shares. Moreover, Junto Capital Management Limited Partnership has 3.1% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 640,238 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold LSCC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 107.51 million shares or 2.06% more from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James & Assoc Ltd Co, a California-based fund reported 973,192 shares. Bogle Inv Management LP De has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 40,240 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 0.01% or 307,250 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Partnership has 0.01% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 0.01% or 18,160 shares. North Carolina-based National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) or 4.54 million shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 86,450 shares or 0% of the stock. Nordea Mngmt Ab holds 186,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd stated it has 1,651 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 110,775 shares. 76,177 were accumulated by Sei Investments Com.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 50,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $766,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).