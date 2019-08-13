Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Raised Position in Rockwell Automation (ROK); Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Position in Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) Has Raised as Market Valuation Rose

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 9,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 301,337 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.96 million, up from 291,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Canadian National Railway Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $93.02. About 714,637 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: CN Will Immediately Improve Movement of Western Canadian Grain; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNI.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – INVESTING OVER $250 MLN THIS YEAR TO BUILD NEW TRACK AND YARD CAPACITY IN WESTERN CANADA

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3.03M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $531.31 million, up from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $149.96. About 760,403 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $6.7 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Collaborates with Plug and Play to Extend Innovation Strategy; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION – ARCHITECTURE & SOFTWARE QUARTERLY SALES WERE $768.4 MLN, INCREASE OF 6.9 PERCENT COMPARED TO $719.0 MLN IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF ROCKWELL LAND CORP 620 MLN PESOS VS 516 MLN PESOS; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws ‘BB’ Rtg On Rockwell Charter High Sch, UT Bonds; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – SEES 2018 REPORTED SALES GROWTH 4.5 PCT TO 7.5 PCT; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $904.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 9,418 shares to 24,280 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 4,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,034 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Natl Oh owns 1,171 shares. Japan-based Norinchukin Natl Bank The has invested 0.05% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Colony Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 2,463 shares. Wetherby Asset Management holds 0.07% or 2,979 shares in its portfolio. Comm Bankshares invested in 0.05% or 21,819 shares. 377,480 are held by Amer Century. Manufacturers Life The owns 119,807 shares. Dubuque State Bank Tru Co accumulated 631 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.08% or 230,781 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Llc has invested 0.05% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Kistler invested in 20 shares. Live Your Vision Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Axa has invested 0.36% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). 4,450 are owned by Bowen Hanes Co. Philadelphia Trust holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 39,610 shares.

