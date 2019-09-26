Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Raised Dollar General (DG) Stake; Personal Capital Advisors Has Trimmed California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Position By $2.84 Million

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased Dollar General (DG) stake by 15.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt acquired 300,000 shares as Dollar General (DG)’s stock rose 8.24%. The Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 2.19M shares with $296.34 million value, up from 1.89 million last quarter. Dollar General now has $40.91B valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $159.15. About 1.47 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General 1Q Net $364.9M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) stake by 17.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 56,880 shares as California Wtr Svc Group (CWT)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Personal Capital Advisors Corp holds 262,026 shares with $13.27M value, down from 318,906 last quarter. California Wtr Svc Group now has $2.59B valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $53.71. About 199,702 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 08/03/2018 CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP CWT.N : UBS STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $34; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW HAS REFUSED TO ENGAGE; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Letter to Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW REJECTED PROPOSAL ON APRIL 13; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.9 BLN INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF DEBT; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER 1Q REV. $132.2M, EST. $113.4M (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP SAYS DETERMINED CAL WATER’S NON-BINDING INDICATION OF INTEREST NEITHER CONSTITUTED NOR WAS REASONABLY LIKELY TO LEAD TO A SUPERIOR PROPOSAL; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders; 02/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials to Urge SJW Group’s Stockholders to Vote Against Proposed; 26/04/2018 – CWT CONFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY SJW GROUP FOR $68.25/SHR IN CASH

Analysts await California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 8.33% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CWT’s profit will be $37.56M for 17.21 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by California Water Service Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “California Water Service Group Designated Great Place to Work® for Fourth Consecutive Year – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why These 3 Water Utility Stocks Soared as Much as 20% in August – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “California Water Service Launches Firefighter Grant Program – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Creating Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 2.57% more from 35.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 21,750 are owned by Manchester Mngmt Ltd. The Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Clean Yield Gp holds 16,605 shares. 1,437 were reported by Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Magellan Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) or 37,887 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsr Limited Liability holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 0% or 48 shares. Sageworth Communications stated it has 4,026 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Australia-based Amp Cap has invested 0.01% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Blackhill Capital Inc reported 0.06% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Hm Payson & accumulated 0% or 1,449 shares. Macquarie reported 0% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). 9,084 were reported by Millennium Management Limited Liability Company. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased Vanguard Group (VIG) stake by 9,886 shares to 16,299 valued at $1.88M in 2019Q2. It also upped Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) stake by 16,181 shares and now owns 201,079 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Dollar General Stock Jumped 16% in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dollar General +7% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Bernstein Downgrades Dollar General (DG) to Market Perform – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Retail Stocks to Buy that Are Not Amazon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ironwood Fin Ltd owns 85 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aperio Gru Llc reported 219,352 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 26,731 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Com holds 4,894 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Lateef Inv Mgmt LP reported 5,032 shares stake. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 34,169 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 129 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.12% or 4,480 shares in its portfolio. St Germain D J Company Inc stated it has 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Tru Fund invested in 0.15% or 5,387 shares. Kansas-based Meritage Port has invested 0.47% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Ledyard Savings Bank owns 54,432 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Arrow Financial Corp owns 122 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 15,567 were reported by Van Eck Assoc. Mondrian Investment Prtn reported 1.22% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Among 15 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Dollar General has $18400 highest and $12900 lowest target. $162’s average target is 1.79% above currents $159.15 stock price. Dollar General had 25 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 3 with “Overweight”. As per Tuesday, September 24, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Wells Fargo downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $14000 target in Thursday, July 25 report. The company was maintained on Friday, August 30 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Top Pick” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, August 30. Raymond James maintained the shares of DG in report on Friday, May 31 with “Strong Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight” on Friday, August 30. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, September 5. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 31 by UBS.