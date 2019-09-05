Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Raised By $14.10 Million Its Amphenol (APH) Stake; Nantahala Capital Management Cut By $122.41 Million Its Scientific Games (SGMS) Position

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) stake by 87.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 6.12 million shares as Scientific Games Corp (SGMS)’s stock declined 11.05%. The Nantahala Capital Management Llc holds 847,785 shares with $17.31 million value, down from 6.97M last quarter. Scientific Games Corp now has $1.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.30% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $18.15. About 847,340 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES 1Q REV. $811.8M, EST. $790.9M; 20/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES -CONTRACT FROM LOTTO RHEINLAND-PFALZ GMBH TO PROVIDE LOTTERY INSTANT GAMES, COOPERATIVE SERVICES PROGRAM FOR INSTANT GAME MANAGEMENT; 17/04/2018 – Scientific Games Launches Online Sports Betting Platform For Szerencsejáték Zrt., Hungary’s State-Owned Lottery And Largest Gaming Provider; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games: Tim Bucher to Join Co as Chief Pdt Officer; 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES REPORTS BARRY COTTLE AS NEW PRESIDENT & CEO; 30/04/2018 – Eight More Years! Scientific Games Will Continue To Bring Instant Game Entertainment To Kentucky Lottery Players; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Loss/Shr $2.24; 19/04/2018 – Scientific Games Launches Expanded Sports Betting Platform For Swisslos; 13/03/2018 – Scientific Games Celebrates Florida Lottery’s All Time U.S. Record-Breaking Week Of Instant Game Sales; 03/04/2018 – SYMPHONY SOLUTIONS PARTNERSHIP W/ SCIENTIFIC GAMES DIGITAL

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased Amphenol Corporation (APH) stake by 3.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt acquired 150,000 shares as Amphenol Corporation (APH)’s stock declined 6.61%. The Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 4.19 million shares with $395.19 million value, up from 4.04 million last quarter. Amphenol Corporation now has $25.79B valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $86.7. About 845,166 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Bd of Directors of Amphenol Corp; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amphenol Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APH); 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C

Among 5 analysts covering Amphenol (NYSE:APH), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amphenol has $112 highest and $10200 lowest target. $106.80’s average target is 23.18% above currents $86.7 stock price. Amphenol had 13 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 25 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) rating on Monday, June 10. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $10800 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amphenol gains on cash tender offer – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amphenol Corp: Recent Selloff Has Created Attractive Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Amphenol Corporation Announces Pricing of $900000000 of Senior Notes – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Holding Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why We Like Amphenol Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:APH) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.12 million activity. Shares for $2.17M were bought by PERELMAN RONALD O on Monday, June 17.

Analysts await Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.01 EPS, up 107.14% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. SGMS’s profit will be $931,680 for 453.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Scientific Games Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Scientific Games (SGMS) Q2 Loss Widens Y/Y, Revenues Flat – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Scientific Games (SGMS) Down 11% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Scientific Games Selected To Exclusively Supply World-Leading Lottery Instant Games And Latest Generation WAVEâ„¢ Retailer Terminals For Turkish National Lottery – PRNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 21 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4.