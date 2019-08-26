Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Lowered Position in Nike (NKE) as Share Price Rose; Hawk Ridge Management Trimmed Celestica (CLS) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 2.33M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.74M, down from 2.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $81.87. About 2.76 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M; 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 70 BASIS POINTS TO 43.8 PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE UP IN 1H FY 2019; 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q LOSS PER SHARE 57C; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse names Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer- AdAge; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ACQUIRED CONSUMER DATA AND ANALYTICS FIRM NAMED ZODIAC

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 42.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 686,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The institutional investor held 910,242 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $824.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.42. About 214,801 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 17/05/2018 – Celestica Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Rev $1.575B-$1.675B; 15/05/2018 – Lakewood Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Celestica; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 31c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Announces Election of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica; 26/03/2018 – Celestica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Celestica Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Toronto Stock Exchange:CLS – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Celestica Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Toronto Stock Exchange:CLS – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Donald Smith Drills Into Miners, Oil in 2nd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Celestica Inc. (CLS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Celestica: Down But Not Out – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sonos Inc by 444,163 shares to 601,353 shares, valued at $6.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Frontdoor Inc by 450,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 901,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY).

Analysts await Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.11 earnings per share, down 283.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Celestica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% negative EPS growth.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 300,000 shares to 3.03M shares, valued at $531.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 51,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisades Hudson Asset Limited Partnership, Florida-based fund reported 3,426 shares. Armistice has 108,000 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Essex Fin reported 4,081 shares. Klingenstein Fields Communications Lc accumulated 7,890 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 2.33 million shares. 115,154 are owned by Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Incorporated Wi. Moreover, Columbia Asset Mngmt has 2.05% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 3.49 million shares. Legacy Private Trust owns 2,676 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 393,274 shares. United Fire Group Inc stated it has 12,000 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt holds 263,055 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Brookstone Mgmt has invested 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Strs Ohio invested 0.26% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Department Mb Bancshares N A has 0.92% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The 4 Worst Numbers From Under Armour’s Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “8 SHEconomy Stocks Morgan Stanley Says to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Letâ€™s Make a Deal – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Foot Locker Is Kicking Itself After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Chinese Tariff Fallout On U.S. Retailers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.83 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.