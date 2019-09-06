Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Lowered Position in Lauder (Estee) Co. (EL) by $24.75 Million as Valuation Rose; As United Technologies (UTX) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Maple Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $3.24 Million

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Lauder (Estee) Co. (EL) by 10.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.95 million, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Lauder (Estee) Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $206.77. About 921,927 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 86.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 25,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 3,875 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499,000, down from 29,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $134.19. About 967,809 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.70B for 16.69 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25M and $425.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,132 shares to 19,396 shares, valued at $7.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Collins Aerospace to support C-130H modifications – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Finally, Some Relief on the Trade Front – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bill Ackman Comments on United Technologies Corp – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Raytheon vs. United Technologies – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Inv Management Limited Liability stated it has 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sol Cap accumulated 5,104 shares. 70,529 were reported by Ing Groep Nv. B And T Cap Mngmt Dba Alpha Cap Mngmt reported 21,002 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advsrs holds 0.04% or 2,080 shares. Foundation Resources Incorporated holds 1,749 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Rockland Co invested 1.37% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cincinnati Ins holds 2.77% or 766,906 shares. Ledyard Commercial Bank stated it has 0.43% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Washington-based Freestone Hldgs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Massachusetts-based Crestwood Advsr Gp Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Natl Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Whittier accumulated 0.27% or 68,206 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability reported 14,075 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Loews Corp invested in 30,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $557.53 million for 32.31 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.30 million shares to 5.44 million shares, valued at $262.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Spotify Technology S.A.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $399.88 million activity. 2.00M shares valued at $392.00 million were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP on Wednesday, September 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Llc Il holds 33,089 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 3,597 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 234,778 are owned by Manufacturers Life Ins Co The. Vision Cap Management Inc stated it has 37,744 shares. Stock Yards Commercial Bank And holds 0.23% or 14,335 shares. Amer Interest Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Natixis has invested 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 2,186 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 0.26% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 158,725 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Cwm Ltd Liability has invested 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Tarbox Family Office, a California-based fund reported 119 shares. Bokf Na reported 13,616 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Com Limited reported 15,236 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel owns 8,324 shares.