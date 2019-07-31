Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Lifted Stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK); As Progressive (PGR) Stock Price Rose, Mount Lucas Management LP Lowered Its Holding by $2.59 Million

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 48.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 36,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,920 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, down from 74,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $81.36. About 1.27M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.03 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $531.31 million, up from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $162.06. About 877,721 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 9.30% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 19/03/2018 – EPA: Deadline to Comment on Proposed Listing of the Rockwell Grenada Site to the Superfund National Priorities List Extended to; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $6.7 BLN; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 11/04/2018 – Lucas Museum Comes Forward as Buyer of Rockwell Painting; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – ” GLOBAL MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS FAVORABLE AND MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS ARE POSITIVE”; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $741.66 million for 16.02 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $39,326 activity. Charney M Jeffrey sold $1.20 million worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 112 were accumulated by Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com. Da Davidson & Company holds 8,712 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Republic Invest Mngmt owns 163,412 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 25.90 million shares. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership owns 0.45% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 65,080 shares. Renaissance Gp Ltd has invested 1.12% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Contravisory Investment Management holds 2.77% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 98,983 shares. Sei invested in 0.43% or 1.76 million shares. Moreover, Counselors has 0.13% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Stralem And has 2.65% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 80,280 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Com invested in 0.22% or 53,327 shares. Polaris Greystone Fin Gru Ltd Liability accumulated 1.74% or 317,808 shares. Moreover, Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt has 0.13% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Tru Of Vermont has 0.02% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 2,743 shares. Moreover, Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.11% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 219,274 shares.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Progressive Reports June 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Progressive Stock Is Up 32.5% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Industrial Select Sect Spdr (XLI) by 153,842 shares to 154,133 shares, valued at $11.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 0 (SHYG) by 77,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).