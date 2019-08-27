Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Lifted Its Wells Fargo & Co Del (WFC) Holding by $38.40 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Avery Dennison (AVY) Holder Sit Investment Associates Has Decreased Holding by $4.00 Million as Share Value Rose

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 22.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 35,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The institutional investor held 121,577 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74 million, down from 157,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $112.54. About 116,702 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON RAISED FY18 ADJ. EPS GUIDANCE MIDPOINT BY 13C; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.88 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Net $125.2M; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – APPROVED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ASSOCIATED WITH CONSOLIDATION OF EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL AND GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.85-Adj EPS $6.05; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.85 TO $6.05, EST. $5.89; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON – EXPECTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN RELATED TO EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL, GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT TO BE LARGELY COMPLETE BY END OF 2019; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES 2018 SHR $4.90 TO $5.10

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co Del (WFC) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 800,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 14.59 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704.99M, up from 13.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $44.54. About 6.16 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SAYS BANK’S REVIEW OF BSA-AML ISSUES STILL IN PLACE, WOULDN’T SURPRISE HIM IF FOUND SOME EMPLOYEE ACTIVITY ‘BEYOND JUST A LACK OF TRAINING’; 26/04/2018 – Golf Channel: Sources: Woods returning to Wells Fargo; 12/04/2018 – @verrone_chris says that as big bank earnings kick off tomorrow, $JPM and $WFC are the names to buy right now; 08/05/2018 – BWX Technologies at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Multiple businesses, including Wells competitor Citigroup, have restricted their dealings with firearms-related companies; 20/04/2018 – CFPB’s Wells Fargo Fine is Largest Against a Bank So Far in Trump Administration; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2018-C43

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold AVY shares while 159 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 70.60 million shares or 1.17% more from 69.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Trust Na reported 2,593 shares. Dubuque Bancshares And Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability holds 4,950 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability owns 16,726 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg has 0.04% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 40,465 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group has invested 0.05% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 692,974 shares. Bahl Gaynor reported 0% stake. Korea Investment Corporation invested 0.02% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Nomura Asset Mngmt reported 18,632 shares stake. Da Davidson And owns 76,492 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Franklin Resource has 0% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 18,010 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 21,461 shares.

Analysts await Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 12.41% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.45 per share. AVY’s profit will be $137.23M for 17.26 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Avery Dennison Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.23% negative EPS growth.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brink’s Co/The (NYSE:BCO) by 9,400 shares to 48,600 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) by 58,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Mfs Government Markets Income (NYSE:MGF).