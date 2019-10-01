Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Lifted Its Texas Instruments (TXN) Stake by $39.33 Million; Manhattan Associates (MANH) Holder Rgm Capital Has Trimmed Holding

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 345,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 4.10 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $470.15M, up from 3.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $129.24. About 2.97 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video)

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 166,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.42% . The hedge fund held 1.84 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $127.61M, down from 2.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Manhattan Associates Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $80.67. About 252,227 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 EPS $1.23-EPS $1.27; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Rev $130.6M; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES MAINTAINS 2018 GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Names Global Supply Chain Technology Leader Linda Hollembaek to Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 Manhattan Associates Named a Top Workplace in Atlanta for Sixth Straight Year; 04/05/2018 – Mercury Home Textile Sews Up Deal with Manhattan Associates to Enable Omnichannel Transformation; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Redefines Warehouse Management for a Connected Commerce World; 22/05/2018 – Keystone Logic is a Gold Sponsor at the Manhattan Associates Momentum 2018 Conference; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Unveils the lndustry’s Most Sophisticated Inventory Planning and Replenishment Solution; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Reports First Quarter 2018 Performance

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Unveils New Isolated Gate Drivers – Nasdaq” on March 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Announcing: Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 155% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Semiconductor Companies Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TXN should meet Q3 estimates – Citi – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co Del (NYSE:WFC) by 650,000 shares to 13.94M shares, valued at $659.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 141,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.04M shares, and cut its stake in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 76,904 shares. Nicholas Inv Lp accumulated 0.13% or 12,090 shares. Boston invested 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 66,891 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Horrell Mngmt Inc owns 297 shares. Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Savings Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) invested in 9,728 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.21% or 16,937 shares. Payden & Rygel holds 1.14% or 145,000 shares. Van Eck Associates has invested 0.35% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Burgundy Asset Management Limited reported 1.81% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Archford Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 0.7% stake. Fiera Corp reported 187,345 shares. Reilly Financial Limited Liability Corp has 2,280 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv accumulated 523 shares or 0% of the stock.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liveramp Holdings Inc by 213,106 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $57.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Box Inc by 1.29M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX).

Analysts await Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 37.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.43 per share. MANH’s profit will be $17.37 million for 74.69 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Manhattan Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold MANH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 67.16 million shares or 2.22% less from 68.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gam Ag owns 0.05% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 20,147 shares. Transamerica Advisors reported 1,593 shares. 18,793 were reported by Ameritas Invest Partners. The New York-based American Interest has invested 0.04% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Schroder Investment Group has 0.01% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Utah Retirement System owns 12,155 shares. Pnc Financial Gru Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). The Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0.02% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). State Street has invested 0.01% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 166 shares. Ameriprise reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 46,414 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 83,763 shares. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al accumulated 25,400 shares.