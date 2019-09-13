Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Lifted Amphenol (APH) Position by $14.25 Million; Valuation Declined; Efg Asset Management Americas Has Lowered Stake in Veeva Sys (VEEV) by $819,396

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 19.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 5,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 20,325 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30 million, down from 25,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $140.63. About 729,692 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Amphenol Corporation (APH) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 4.34 million shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $415.77M, up from 4.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Amphenol Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $94.51. About 854,804 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 23/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amphenol Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APH); 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 02/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO TEN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Sales $7.63B-$7.75B; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 10,759 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bluestein R H holds 0.02% or 2,750 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens Commercial Bank And holds 12,539 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated owns 5,274 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Management Equity Research Inc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Cls Investments Limited Co has 0% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 17,638 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Finance Partners stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Illinois-based Arete Wealth Limited Liability has invested 0.22% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Main Street Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,600 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). First Personal Serv invested 0.01% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Shine Invest Advisory Serv holds 315 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs invested in 29,393 shares.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65B and $351.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEV) by 40,666 shares to 175,704 shares, valued at $7.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 3,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67 million for 85.75 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

