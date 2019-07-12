Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Increased Its Dollar General (DG) Stake; Ppl (PPL) Shareholder Buckingham Asset Management Decreased Holding by $390,228 as Valuation Declined

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 56.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 12,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,517 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 22,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.46. About 3.91 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q EPS 65c

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Dollar General (DG) by 35.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 498,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.89M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.87 million, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Dollar General for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.36. About 1.57 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 21/05/2018 – Dollar General Launches the Summer of Exclusivity; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG); 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $793.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 40,479 shares to 44,377 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) by 219,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,565 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $405.64 million for 13.60 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “PPL Corp (PPL) PT Raised to $34 at Guggenheim – StreetInsider.com” published on June 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “PPL Electric Utilities named 2019 Investor-Owned Utility of the Year by SEPA – PRNewswire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sand In My Shoes – Why I Bought PPL – Seeking Alpha” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Cap Mgmt stated it has 8,293 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc invested 0.13% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Etrade Lc owns 81,270 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Paloma Prns Mgmt Co holds 0.1% or 133,304 shares. Fdx Advisors reported 0.08% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Johnson Financial Grp owns 1,402 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2.46M shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability stated it has 242,752 shares. 143,255 were reported by Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Kansas-based Meritage Management has invested 0.56% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Fulton Bankshares Na holds 0.19% or 84,198 shares in its portfolio. Argi Investment Llc reported 0.19% stake. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 293,247 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd stated it has 39,651 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritas Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 2,385 were reported by Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Company. Meritage Mngmt accumulated 55,807 shares. Marco Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co reported 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moreover, Wespac Advsr Limited Liability Co has 0.44% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 5,338 shares. Nexus Investment Mgmt owns 4.13% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 234,310 shares. Us Bank & Trust De holds 38,332 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 110 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Fin In has 901 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.07% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Telos Cap accumulated 16,971 shares. Fiera stated it has 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Shine Investment Advisory has 374 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Communication reported 21,608 shares.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Allstate Corporation (ALL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx Partners With Dollar General for Package Pickup and Drop-Off – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 25, 2019.