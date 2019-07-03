Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Decreased Its Nike (NKE) Holding by $12.60 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Centene (CNC) Market Valuation Declined, Green Valley Investors Has Boosted Holding by $18.68 Million

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 99.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 352,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 705,268 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.45M, up from 352,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.35. About 2.49 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.33M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.74M, down from 2.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $86.2. About 3.90 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 18/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 execs out this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Footwear Rev $5.61B; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 24 percent; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND; 27/04/2018 – Behind the Design of Nike’s Air-Cushion System (Video); 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 17/04/2018 – Three More Executives to Exit Nike

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 432,721 shares to 369,961 shares, valued at $34.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 0.05% or 4,984 shares. Boston Limited Liability Company owns 0.11% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 39,601 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0.01% or 281 shares in its portfolio. Brookstone Capital Mngmt accumulated 6,865 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kbc Nv has 55,870 shares. Pnc Financial Services Group, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.19 million shares. Signaturefd invested in 0.01% or 2,287 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 0.07% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 618,258 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 13,039 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 4.70 million are held by Northern Trust Corp. Alabama-based Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0.53% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Proshare Ltd Liability Com holds 111,771 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 155,776 shares. Gmt invested in 1.68% or 959,020 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.35% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $36.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Inv Advsrs reported 22,571 shares. Westfield Capital Management Limited Partnership owns 1.05M shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 12,947 shares. Moreover, Hitchwood Management Ltd Partnership has 1.42% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1.18 million shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt reported 230,756 shares. Confluence Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.37% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Indiana Tru Investment Co invested in 1.2% or 27,502 shares. Principal Financial Gru reported 2.01 million shares. Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 2,769 shares. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability holds 730,544 shares or 2.68% of its portfolio. Northstar Invest Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.3% or 19,223 shares in its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Ltd Company owns 2.61% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 280,170 shares. 5,532 are owned by Montecito State Bank And Trust. 8,264 are owned by Enterprise Financial Service. Bbva Compass National Bank Inc accumulated 121,357 shares.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 530,000 shares to 6.08M shares, valued at $233.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 51,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc A (NYSE:V).