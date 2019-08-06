Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Cut Lauder (Estee) Co. (EL) Stake by $24.75 Million as Share Price Rose; Dean Investment Associates Cut Stake in Portland General Electric Co (POR) by $348,483 as Share Value Rose

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Lauder (Estee) Co. (EL) by 10.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.95 million, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Lauder (Estee) Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $5.09 during the last trading session, reaching $179.65. About 1.20M shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Portland General Electric Co (POR) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 6,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 145,645 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55M, down from 152,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Portland General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $54.62. About 315,879 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 15/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR); 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Sees 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.25; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL BOOSTS DIV TO 36.25C FROM 34C; EST. 36C; 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 08/03/2018 AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Raises Dividend to 36.25c Vs. 34c; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3625/SHR; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Rev $493M

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “El Paso Electric declares $0.385 dividend – El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think EstÃ©e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) by 150,000 shares to 4.19 million shares, valued at $395.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spotify Technology S.A by 365,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar General (NYSE:DG).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $78.18 million activity. Freda Fabrizio sold $14.96M worth of stock. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION had sold 38,080 shares worth $5.84M on Monday, February 11. PARSONS RICHARD D sold $1.26 million worth of stock.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94 million for 89.83 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Asset Management has invested 2.55% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Oppenheimer And Com Inc holds 0.08% or 17,384 shares. Moreover, National Asset Mngmt has 0.09% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Heritage Wealth Advsrs accumulated 237 shares. Arrowgrass Partners (Us) LP reported 60,679 shares. Oakworth Incorporated holds 3,836 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 1.88M are owned by Wells Fargo And Communication Mn. Fil Limited holds 0.06% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 228,346 shares. Martin Currie Limited stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Joho Cap Ltd Com owns 16,462 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Qs Investors Lc accumulated 21,535 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Saturna Corporation has invested 2.22% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Hexavest accumulated 249,956 shares. North Star Mgmt Corp invested in 0% or 170 shares. American Research Company holds 0.56% or 11,920 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 383,308 shares. Cetera Ltd stated it has 4,166 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech invested 0.01% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Hightower Advsr stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 10,000 shares. Axa holds 0.01% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) or 51,701 shares. Phocas Financial has invested 0.72% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Trexquant Investment LP has invested 0.15% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Co Of Vermont owns 12,368 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association reported 139,016 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 28,403 shares. 6,670 are owned by Burney Company. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 41,635 shares. Huber Mgmt Lc owns 109,514 shares. Regions Finance reported 4,264 shares.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 11,255 shares to 23,316 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cal Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 40,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Proassurance Corp (NYSE:PRA).

More notable recent Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PGE set to build $200M operations center in Tualatin – Portland Business Journal” on August 02, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “The Green New Deal’s Unlikely Winners – Forbes” published on March 02, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “With Intel’s help, Portland launches smart city pilot aimed at traffic safety – Portland Business Journal” on June 18, 2018. More interesting news about Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Portland General Electric (POR) Presents At Fleet Management 2018 – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 01, 2018.