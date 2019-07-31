Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Cut Lauder (Estee) Co. (EL) Holding; Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased Lauder (Estee) Co. (EL) stake by 10.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 150,000 shares as Lauder (Estee) Co. (EL)’s stock rose 9.52%. The Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 1.24 million shares with $204.95M value, down from 1.39M last quarter. Lauder (Estee) Co. now has $66.67B valuation. The stock decreased 2.51% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $184.23. About 1.29M shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153

Among 2 analysts covering Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Texas Capital Bancshares had 5 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Friday, March 22. See Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Cleararc Cap holds 0.1% or 3,355 shares in its portfolio. 1,435 were accumulated by Gm Advisory Group Inc. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.02% or 3,740 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 21,535 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 160,364 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 2.82M shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Stonebridge Management Inc has 2,860 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Valley National Advisers Inc holds 441 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Decatur Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 42,687 shares. C M Bidwell And reported 2,535 shares stake. Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.13% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.16% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 361,786 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased Dollar General (NYSE:DG) stake by 498,000 shares to 1.89 million valued at $225.87 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA) stake by 530,000 shares and now owns 6.08 million shares. Visa Inc A (NYSE:V) was raised too.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94 million for 92.12 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $115.33 million activity. $4.36M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by Hertzmark Hudis Jane. Shares for $3.42M were sold by MOSS SARA E on Tuesday, February 5. $4.65 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION. The insider PARSONS RICHARD D sold $1.26 million. $3.24M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by Demsey John. O’HARE MICHAEL had sold 27,207 shares worth $4.12M on Wednesday, February 6. $14.96M worth of stock was sold by Freda Fabrizio on Thursday, February 7.

Among 9 analysts covering The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. The Estee Lauder Cos had 14 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, March 7 by J.P. Morgan. RBC Capital Markets maintained The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, March 6. The company was maintained on Monday, April 8 by Oppenheimer. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. Berenberg downgraded The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, February 6 to “Hold” rating. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EL in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 6.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,490 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by CARGILL C KEITH, worth $176,490.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking services and products for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. The company has market cap of $3.15 billion. It offers business deposit services and products, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 10.22 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loans for general corporate purposes comprising financing for working capital, internal growth, and acquisitions, as well as financing for business insurance premiums; real estate term and construction loans; mortgage finance lending; mortgage correspondent aggregation; equipment leasing; and letters of credit.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. shares while 74 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 46.41 million shares or 2.98% less from 47.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 82,017 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Jcsd Llc has 0.04% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 1,000 shares. Cipher Capital L P reported 9,723 shares stake. Quantbot Technology L P reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 44,080 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc holds 0.01% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) or 164,205 shares. 293,472 were accumulated by Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Corp. Fil Ltd has invested 0.02% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Captrust Financial Advisors holds 1,745 shares. Hodges Cap Management Inc has 0.44% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 6,360 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 138,800 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 25,000 shares.