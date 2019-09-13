Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Decreased Stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by $10.88 Million as Market Value Declined; Community Financial Services Group Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Cut by $356,706

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $178.12 million, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.79% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $119.55. About 1.60 million shares traded or 136.03% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS- REPLACED $600 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, TERMINATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED ON SEPT 1, 2017; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – AT THIS TIME, DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT & RECOMMEND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC’S SCHEME; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL- VARIAN HAS FORMALLY NOTIFIED SIRTEX THAT IT WILL NOT BE SUBMITTING A COUNTERPROPOSAL; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – CO IS COMMITTED TO TERMS OF VARIAN SCHEME AT PURCHASE PRICE OFFERED BY VARIAN OF A$28 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q EPS 79c; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND SCHEME WITH VARIAN; 04/05/2018 – Australia’s Sirtex gets $1.4 bln takeover offer from China’s CDH Investments; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – UNDER TERMS OF SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT VARIAN HAS RIGHT TO SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO CDH PROPOSAL; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology Institutions

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 2,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 123,751 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.58M, down from 126,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 27.01 million shares traded or 11.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Microsoft to Invest $5 Billion in Internet of Things Over Next Four Year; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wedbush sees Azure closing gap with AWS – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/10/2019: WB, PHR, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) stock seen as strong buy ahead of second-quarter numbers – Nasdaq” on January 26, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 21,162 shares. Schroder Investment Management Grp owns 6.59 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corporation owns 7.18 million shares for 3.28% of their portfolio. Shelton Management accumulated 396,281 shares. Roberts Glore & Il invested 4.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 5.95 million shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. Zevin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cambridge Investment Advisors Incorporated has 0.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 731,407 shares. Stack Fincl Mngmt Inc invested in 7.59% or 504,875 shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp reported 256,213 shares stake. Lumbard And Kellner Limited Liability Co holds 1,950 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc reported 2.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mount Vernon Associate Md owns 49,478 shares. 29,350 are held by Twin Tree Management Lp. Jane Street Gp Ltd reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 4.31% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $114.10M for 24.70 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UBS upgrades AbbVie in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Sees Benefit from Linear Accelerator Tariff Exclusion in China – StreetInsider.com” published on September 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Mayo Clinic at the Heart of Healthcare With Rising Number of Innovative Collaborations – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Varian Expects to Benefit from Linear Accelerator Tariff Exclusion in China – PRNewswire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Looking At Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 10,000 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $1.29B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spotify Technology S.A by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK).