Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Decreased Lauder (Estee) Co. (EL) Position; Zymeworks Inchares (ZYME) Shorts Lowered By 59.11%

Zymeworks Inchares (NYSE:ZYME) had a decrease of 59.11% in short interest. ZYME’s SI was 197,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 59.11% from 482,700 shares previously. With 262,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Zymeworks Inchares (NYSE:ZYME)’s short sellers to cover ZYME’s short positions. The SI to Zymeworks Inchares’s float is 0.89%. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $28.88. About 471,100 shares traded or 50.66% up from the average. Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) has risen 87.14% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ZYME News: 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – CELGENE HAS EXERCISED ITS RIGHT TO INCREASE NUMBER OF POTENTIAL PRODUCTS IT CAN DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE FROM EIGHT TO TEN; 14/05/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – ZYMEWORKS WILL RECEIVE UP TO DOUBLE-DIGIT TIERED ROYALTIES ON GLOBAL PRODUCT SALES; 25/04/2018 – Zymeworks Announces Selection of ZW25 Abstract for Oral Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – Zymeworks and Celgene Expand Bispecific Antibody Collaboration; 01/05/2018 – Zymeworks 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 14/05/2018 – ZYMEWORKS- TO GET UPFRONT TECHNOLOGY ACCESS FEE OF $18 MLN; MAY GET UP TO $466.7 MLN IN POTENTIAL CLINICAL, REGULATORY, COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 25/04/2018 – Zymeworks Announces Selection of ZW25 Abstract for Oral Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual; 14/05/2018 – ZYMEWORKS TO GET $18M UPFRONT FEE,MAY GET MAX $466.7M PAYMENTS; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – ZYMEWORKS WILL RECEIVE AN EXPANSION FEE; 14/03/2018 – Zymeworks Advances Clinical Candidate lncorporating Technology from Kairos Acquisition

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased Lauder (Estee) Co. (EL) stake by 10.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 150,000 shares as Lauder (Estee) Co. (EL)’s stock rose 8.16%. The Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 1.24M shares with $204.95 million value, down from 1.39M last quarter. Lauder (Estee) Co. now has $70.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $205.4. About 1.71M shares traded or 12.05% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers.

Among 4 analysts covering Zymeworks Inc. Common Shares (NYSE:ZYME), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Zymeworks Inc. Common Shares has $4900 highest and $2300 lowest target. $37.75’s average target is 30.71% above currents $28.88 stock price. Zymeworks Inc. Common Shares had 4 analyst reports since July 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, August 5 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 27 by Citigroup.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased Alphabet Inc stake by 51,000 shares to 1.18 million valued at $1.39B in 2019Q1. It also upped Visa Inc A (NYSE:V) stake by 135,000 shares and now owns 3.91 million shares. Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was raised too.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $399.88 million activity. On Thursday, August 22 the insider LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $3.23M. $392.00M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP.

Among 9 analysts covering The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. The Estee Lauder Cos has $23100 highest and $155 lowest target. $202’s average target is -1.66% below currents $205.4 stock price. The Estee Lauder Cos had 14 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 20 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 11. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. Citigroup maintained The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Tuesday, August 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 8 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, August 20. As per Tuesday, August 20, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Tuesday, August 20. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $552.01 million for 32.09 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.