Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Decreased Its Stake in Lauder (Estee) Co. (EL) as Stock Value Rose; As Abm Industries (ABM) Stock Rose, Shareholder Dudley & Shanley Trimmed by $771,912 Its Position

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Lauder (Estee) Co. (EL) by 10.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.95 million, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Lauder (Estee) Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $183.11. About 1.24M shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Abm Industries (ABM) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 21,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 990,610 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.01 million, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Abm Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $40. About 697,604 shares traded or 106.42% up from the average. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 25.49% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 13/03/2018 – Oklahoma State University Teams Up with ABM for Athletic Facilities’ Maintenance; 27/04/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 14/03/2018 – ABM Industries Announces Sale of Common Stk by Existing Hldrs; 08/05/2018 – Lattice Engines and Engagio Announce Strategic Partnership to Create Personalized and Scalable ABM Programs; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 18/04/2018 – Deprince Race & Zollo Buys New 1.1% Position in ABM Industries; 07/05/2018 – ABM RESOURCES IN NON-BINDING HOA W/ NEWCREST FOR NT PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.); 24/04/2018 – ABM Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 10 Days; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries: Revised Guidance Is Primarily Result of Impact for U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Trust has invested 0.57% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc accumulated 96 shares. Blair William And Co Il accumulated 61,851 shares. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 116,347 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Tokio Marine Asset Management has invested 2.7% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Appleton Prtn Incorporated Ma invested in 0.32% or 14,535 shares. Capital World Invsts invested in 1.75M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ycg Ltd, Texas-based fund reported 92,057 shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss Bankshares has invested 0.13% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 625 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Inc, Texas-based fund reported 16,300 shares. Moreover, Haverford Tru has 0.01% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Com holds 29,232 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 0% stake.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 91.56 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 530,000 shares to 6.08M shares, valued at $233.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.63M shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 selling transactions for $123.99 million activity. $3.42 million worth of stock was sold by MOSS SARA E on Tuesday, February 5. Demsey John also sold $3.24M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares. PARSONS RICHARD D had sold 8,187 shares worth $1.26M on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 27,207 shares valued at $4.12M was made by O’HARE MICHAEL on Wednesday, February 6. 98,262 shares valued at $14.96 million were sold by Freda Fabrizio on Thursday, February 7. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $4.65M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, May 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Novare Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 123,075 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 6,137 shares. New York-based Walthausen And Ltd Liability has invested 1.81% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Comerica Comml Bank holds 0.02% or 68,044 shares. Dudley & Shanley stated it has 990,610 shares or 9.32% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Ltd holds 0.01% or 111,335 shares. State Street Corporation holds 6.49 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advisors invested in 0.01% or 419 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 24,800 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt owns 100 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Creative Planning has 0% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 0.01% or 9,722 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag stated it has 19,375 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 22,315 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $38.48M for 17.24 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.