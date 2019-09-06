Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Cut Stake in Ecolab (ECL) by $35.20 Million; Skyline (SKY) Stake Has Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Ecolab (ECL) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 2.16M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $381.86 million, down from 2.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Ecolab for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $206.14. About 16,579 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Skyline Corporation (SKY) by 36.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 21,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The institutional investor held 79,479 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 58,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Skyline Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $28.17. About 6,363 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management LP Exits Position in Adtran; 19/04/2018 – DJ Skyline Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKY); 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE FILES TO TRANSFER LISTING TO NYSE FROM NYSE AMERICAN; 25/04/2018 – Skyline Al Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62381 PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES OF $58 MLN AN INCREASE OF 12.3% OVER NET SALES OF $51.6 MLN IN THE YEAR AGO QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE – SPECIAL DIVIDEND WILL NOT BE PAID IF CONDITIONS TO CLOSING SHARE CONTRIBUTION & EXCHANGE AGREEMENT WITH CHAMPION ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS ARE NOT MET; 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – ON A BASIC PER SHARE BASIS, QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $0.15; 22/05/2018 – Artist Jim Campbell’s “Day for Night” Transforms the San Francisco Skyline With the Largest Public Art Work in the Nation; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei has 51,277 shares. Moreover, Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Voloridge Invest Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 29,950 shares. Monarch Asset Management Limited invested in 1.47% or 512,425 shares. Wasatch reported 466,185 shares. Comerica Bankshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 44,303 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 0% stake. Hbk Invs Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 15,600 shares. Omers Administration Corporation holds 0% or 18,800 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark Inc owns 1,155 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kennedy Capital stated it has 595,566 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley accumulated 38,168 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn reported 2.15M shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0% or 2.45M shares. 5,996 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $16.62 million activity.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG) by 6,300 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $63.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 32,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 498,900 shares, and cut its stake in Forman Corp.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 300,000 shares to 3.03 million shares, valued at $531.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc A (NYSE:V) by 135,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.91 million shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $497.29 million for 29.96 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement System stated it has 1.63M shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Liability holds 5,225 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 1.09% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Live Your Vision Ltd Llc owns 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Azimuth Mngmt Ltd Llc, Michigan-based fund reported 4,837 shares. First Lp has invested 0.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation reported 49,118 shares or 2.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Legacy Private Trust has 1.02% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.14% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Cumberland Prtnrs holds 17,790 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Moreover, Eulav Asset Mgmt has 1.09% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 147,800 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa has 0.21% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Comgest Global Sas accumulated 3.56% or 921,900 shares. Hightower Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Incorporated reported 22,419 shares stake.